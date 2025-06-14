Outfielder Joshua Palacios Designated For Assignment By Chicago White Sox
Joshua Palacios' time with the Chicago White Sox could be coming to an end.
On Friday, the team designated him for assignment. After being placed on waivers, Palacios could be claimed by another team, traded, released or outrighted to the Triple-A Charlotte Knights.
The White Sox signed Palacios to a one-year, $760,000 in April. He began the season in Triple-A before being promoted to the major leagues on April 10, when fellow outfielder Mike Tauchman was placed on the injured list.
Palacios, 29, appeared in 51 games for the White Sox in 2025, playing right field, left field and designated hitter. Across 145 plate appearances, he slashed .203/.292/.305 with three home runs, four doubles, nine RBIs, 11 runs, 12 walks and 36 strikeouts. He previously played 156 games across four seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington Nationals and Toronto Blue Jays.
Brooks Baldwin is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's 3:05 p.m. CT first pitch on the road against the Texas Rangers, but he's one candidate to help replace Palacios.
The White Sox promoted Baldwin from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, and he can play the infield and outfield. The switch-hitting 24-year-old began the season in the major leagues before being optioned to Triple-A, where in 19 games he slashed 380/.437/.734 with seven home runs, five doubles, 17 RBIs, three stolen bases, seven walks and 13 strikeouts.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- 1B SWAP: The White Sox optioned first baseman Tim Elko to Triple-A Charlotte and added the newly acquired Ryan Noda to the major league roster. CLICK HERE
- SCHULTZ PROMOTED: Noah Schultz, the White Sox first-round pick in 2022, continues to advance through the minor leagues as he'll join the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. CLICK HERE
- BALDWIN RECALLED: Brooks Baldwin began the season with the White Sox, and he swung a hot bat during his stint in the minor leagues. CLICK HERE