Chase Meidroth's Hit Streak Rare in White Sox Rookie History, Ranks Among MLB Leaders
CHICAGO –– While the White Sox offense has struggled of late with just four total runs during a four-game losing streak, Chase Meidroth has been a bright spot.
The rookie infielder has an 11-game hit streak going into Tuesday's 6:40 p.m. CT game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rate Field. That ranks third in MLB behind Seattle's Jorge Polanco with 12 and Boston's Romy Gonzalez.
It also puts Meidroth, 23, in rare team history. He's the first White Sox rookie with multiple 10-game hit streaks in a season since Jose Abreu did so three times during the 2014 season, when he was named American League Rookie of the Year. Meidroth also had a 12-game hit streak from May 11-25.
"He’s been really aggressive," manager Will Venable said. "That’s something that we’ve seen him go in and out of as he shapes his approach differently. But seeing him be aggressive early in the count with real serious intentions –– not just to slap the ball the other way –– trying to do some damage and get a good swing off, which his great. That’s a little bit of what we’ve been missing the last few days, that early aggression, and hopefully he can set the tone for the group today."
Meidroth is 17-for-37 during his hit streak, good for a .459 batting average. That has raised his season-long slash line to .270/.347/.344/.691 with five home runs, 23 RBIs, 13 stolen bases, 43 walks and 65 stolen bases.
The White Sox acquired Meidroth –– along with catcher Kyle Teel, outfielder Braden Montgomery and right-handed pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez –– in December in a trade with the Boston Red Sox for Garrett Crochet, who's fourth among MLB pitchers with 5.5 wins above replacement.
Along with Meidroth's production, Teel has contributed well to the Major League team with a .279/.376/.420/.797 slash line. Montgomery has moved up to the No. 1 ranking among White Sox prospects, per MLB Pipeline, during his first season in the minor leagues. And Gonzalez has a 1.47 ERA in 18.1 innings.
Since making his MLB debut on April 11, Meidroth ranks second among White Sox with 109 hits and 43 walks, fifth with 49 runs scored and third with 1.8 wins above replacement. Among players with at least 350 plate appearances, he's second on the team with a .270 batting average.
"Just not trying to do to much, not trying to let the moment get too big," Meidroth said on Sept. 11. "Continue to work and I think as a team, it’s always about the team. I think if each guy in this locker room comes and puts in the work each day, in this game it’s not always going to be myself or Colson. It’s going to be somebody in this clubhouse who gets the job done today. The next day it’s going to be somebody else. It’s a huge mindset to have. Keep pushing, keep going, keep believing in the next guy. That’s what’s been happening since the All-Star break."
