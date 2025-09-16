Chicago White Sox Prospect Named MVP Of Carolina League
CHICAGO –– White Sox prospect Caleb Bonemer was recently recognized in a big way for high level of play this season.
Minor League Baseball on Tuesday named the 2025 Single-A end-of-season All-Stars and award winners, and Bonemer earned the Most Valuable Player Award for the Carolina League. He also made the Carolina League All-Star team as the starting shortstop.
Bonemer, 19, has had an impressive first season in professional baseball, playing 68 games at shortstop and 34 at third base for the Single-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and High-A Winston-Salem Dash.
Across 432 plate appearances with Kannapolis, he slashed .281/.400/.458/.859 with 10 home runs, 26 doubles, 58 RBIs, 27 stolen bases, 68 walks and 91 strikeouts. That earned him a late-season promotion to Winston-Salem, where in 44 plate appearances he posted a .278/.409/.611/1.020 slash line with two home runs, six RBIs, two stolen bases, seven walks and 10 strikeouts.
Bonemer moved up to No. 4 among White Sox prospects and No. 84 overall in the MLB Pipeline rankings.
"Productive player and you look at him, he's 19, but he feels like a guy who went to college," White Sox director of hitting Ryan Fuller said on Aug. 31 in Chicago. "He's physical, really strong and simple out there. That's what I love about him."
"It's really good at-bats. He knows the strike zone. When he hits, there's a lot of authority behind it as well. A guy who, full year, obviously most of the year in Kannapolis and now Winston, making a playoff push right here. But that experience for him, his first full season being really productive, looking forward to carrying that momentum to next year."
Elsewhere in the Carolina League, Kansas City Royals prospect David Shields was named Pitcher of the Year, and Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesus Made was named Top MLB Prospect.
