Chicago White Sox' 2005 World Series Champion Throws Out Ceremonial First Pitch Saturday
The Chicago White Sox beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday afternoon to move to 4-10 on the season.
The walk-off victory in the bottom of the ninth inning marked the second straight win for the South Siders and gives them a series victory. Boston has now lost five of six.
However, in addition to Drake Baldwin's walk-off double, there were nice moments before the game.
White Sox legend Scott Podsednik threw out the first pitch at Rate Field, getting honored as the White Sox continue to honor the 20-year anniversary of the 2005 World Series title team.
Now 49, Podsednik spent 11 years in the big leagues with the Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers, White Sox, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Red Sox. Though he was well-traveled, he spent the most time in Chicago, getting four years with the Sox (2005-2007, 2009). He made the All-Star team in 2005, hitting .290 with 59 stolen bases. He hit .286 in the World Series with a homer and two steals.
The White Sox swept the Houston Astros in four games. The Astros were in the National League then.
Chicago will take on the Red Sox again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:10 p.m. ET. Left-hander Garrett Crochet will take the ball for Boston against righty Shane Smith.
Crochet was an All-Star with the White Sox last season, but was dealt to Boston over the offseason. He is 1-1 with a 1.45 ERA thus far. Smith was selected in the Rule-5 Draft over the winter. He's 0-0 with a 1.54.
