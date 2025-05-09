Chicago White Sox Are Last in the AL Standings, but One Player Sits Atop Leaders List
In a season of struggles so far for the Chicago White Sox, they haven’t had a lot to brag about. But here is one thing.
Entering a three-game home series this weekend against the Miami Marlins, Chicago center fielder Luis Robert Jr. is tied for the major league lead in stolen bases. He and Pittsburgh Pirates speedster Oneil Cruz each have 15, with Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds one back.
De La Cruz led the major last season with 67.
Robert leads the American League in swipes, with Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals stealing 13 and Jarren Duran of the Boston White Sox posting 11 thus far.
For the White Sox, Roberts’ standing atop the MLB list is an encouraging sign.
Mired in 10-28 start after a 41-121 finish last year – a record-worst in MLB history – the White Sox sit near the bottom of many statistical categories, and Roberts’ speedy start is a treat.
But it also shows that Robert is healthy again, so far playing in 36 of the team’s 38 games after being limited to 100 games or fewer in three of the past four seasons.
The 15 stolen bases are eight off his career high of 23, set last season in 100 games.
Now, the bad news for the former All-Star center fielder. He’s batting just .192 on the season, continuing the trend of a sharp drop each season since he hit .338 in 68 games in 2021.
That season was followed by averages of .284, .264 and .224.
Robert’s tumble has mirrored that of the team, which won 92 games in 2021 before losing to the Houston Astros in four games in the American League Division Series. The White Sox dropped to 81 wins the following season, then 61 and 41.
Robert no longer has the talent around him to protect him at the plate that he did early in his career, but he remains a Gold Glove-caliber center fielder.
If he can recapture some of the magic in his bat of those early days, Robert either could be a trade chip closer to the July deadline – or a piece in place for the White Sox rebuild, given the talent currently in the minor leagues.
