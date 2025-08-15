Chicago White Sox Building Baseball Academy In Dominican Republic
The Chicago White Sox on Tuesday began construction of a new baseball academy in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic.
The complex is projected to open in the fall of 2026. With an investment of $12 million, it "promises to become a benchmark for the training, development, and promotion of young talent throughout Latin America," according to Noticias SIN.
In a social media post, the White Sox consider it "a symbol of opportunity and commitment for the future.
White Sox director of player development Paul Janish attended the event as they broke ground on the facility and shared a few thoughts on the project.
"We as an organization just want to say thank you for the investment from the community. We are trying to make great baseball players. We are trying to give them the opportunity to fulfill their dreams and play in the major leagues," Janish said. "But a very important thing to us is to make them into good humans, into good men, that are going to give back to their community."
Baseball has long been a global game, which is further reflected by this project. During the 2025 MLB season alone, 137 players from the Dominican Republic have appeared in at least one game. The White Sox 40-man roster currently features three pitchers from the Dominican Republic: Elvis Peguero, Miguel Castros and Prelander Berroa.
This new facility will be located in the same city, Boca Chica, where the Dominican Summer League White Sox play. The White Sox hired David Keller in September 2024 to run international scouting, and the latest construction project is another sign of commitment from the organization in this area.
