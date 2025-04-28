White Sox Infielder Josh Rojas To Begin Rehab Assignment
CHICAGO – Infielder Josh Rojas will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, the White Sox announced Monday.
Rojas, 30, has been on the injured list since March 27 with a hairline fracture in his right big toe. The White Sox signed him to a one-year, $3.5 million deal in January.
Rojas played 11 spring training games for the White Sox prior to his injury. Across 32 at-bats, he recorded six runs, 10 hits, two doubles, two RBI, two walks and six strikeouts, equating to a .313 batting average and a .759 OPS.
When healthy, Rojas could be a versatile player for the White Sox. He has a career-high 282 appearances at third base in his six-year MLB career, but he's also played at least 43 games at second base, shortstop, left field and right field.
With the Mariners in 2024, Rojas was worth 2.2 wins above replacement as he hit eight home runs, drove in 31 runs, stole 10 bases and hit .225 with a .641 OPS. His most productive season came with the Diamondbacks in 2022, when he totaled nine home runs, 56 RBI, 23 stolen bases and 3.1 WAR in 510 at-bats, good for a .269 batting average and a .739 OPS.
The White Sox have a day off on Monday before beginning a six-game homestand Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. CT against the Brewers at Rate Field.
