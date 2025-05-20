Chicago White Sox Have New Member Of Starting Rotation
CHICAGO – There's a new member of the White Sox starting rotation.
Adrian Houser will start Tuesday's 6:40 p.m. CT game against the Seattle Mariners after signing a one-year, $1.35 million contract with the White Sox. As a result, right-hander Bryse Wilson will pitch out of the bullpen in leverage and bulk roles, manager Will Venable said.
A 6-foot-3 right-hander, Houser has been with the Texas Rangers' Triple-A affiliate the Round Rock Express during the 2025 season. He made eight starts and one relief appearance, pitching to a 5.03 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 37 strikeouts and 15 walks in 39.1 innings.
"Excited to insert him into the rotation," Venable said. "Obviously, he’s starting tonight. His stuff has ticked up this year. He’s got experience, over 100 starts in the major leagues, so happy to slot him in and he’s going to put the ball on the ground against righties and got some different ways to get lefties out. Excited to add him to the mix."
The 32-year-old last appeared in MLB during the 2024 season with the Mets. He's pitched 608.2 innings across seven seasons in the majors, including 97 starts and 129 total appearances with the Brewers from 2015-23. Last season, he started seven games and made 16 relief appearances, logging 69.1 innings with a 5.84 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP. He was worth 1.8 wins above replacement during the 2021 season, posting a 3.22 ERA in 142.1.
With this signing, the White Sox starting rotation now includes Houser, Davis Martin, Jonathan Cannon, Shane Smith and Sean Burke.
