Chicago White Sox Make Four Roster Moves
The White Sox made four roster moves prior to Wednesday's 6:05 p.m. CT game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees won the first game of the series 3-2, thanks to a walk-off single by Jose Caballero. The lone scoring play of the game for the White Sox came on a two-run home run by Colson Mongtomery, his 19th of the season.
Yankees' starting pitcher Max Fried takes a 2.92 ERA into Wednesday's game against fellow left-hander Fraser Ellard, who's scheduled to open for the White Sox.
Here's more on the roster moves.
Tauchman headed for surgery
The White Sox placed outfielder Mike Tauchman on the 10-day injured list with a meniscus tear in his right knee, ending his eighth major-league season. Tauchman will have surgery on Tuesday, according to MLB.com's Scott Merkin.
"Tauch was awesome," White Sox manager Will Venable said before Wednesday's game in New York. "First of all, we always talk about young players and their development, and that's a lot in part to the veteran guys that we have on our team. They've done a great job kind of mentoring this young group, and Tauch was one of those guys. He certainly made an impact on the young group. Obviously his performance on the field."
"But just a really good clubhouse guy, a guy that's been around and understands how to go out there, compete, grind. We talk about finishing strong and the importance, and he really set the tone for going out there and grinding through a lot physical ailments. And his body just, you know, eventually gave up on him there, but he did a really nice job really grinding and setting the tone for our group. So it's tough to lose him because he's a big contributor, but he had a great season for us."
Tauchman season comes to an end with a .263/.356/.400/.756 slash line, nine home runs, 17 doubles, 40 RBIs, 45 walks and 86 strikeouts across 385 plate appearances in 93 games. He enters his third year of arbitration in 2026.
Gonzalez's rookie season ends
Right-handed pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez also sustained a season-ending injury, as he was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow impingement.
"I think it's a painful thing. I think there's not a lot of long-term concern," Venable said. "I think just where we're at and trying to get him to the finish line as healthy as possible, I think he could pitch, just want to protect him a little bit. So yeah, gotta IL him."
The White Sox acquired Gonzalez in December as part of the Garrett Crochet trade with the Boston Red Sox, which also sent Kyle Teel, Chase Meidroth and Braden Montgomery to Chicago. In his rookie season, Gonzalez posted a 2.66 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP with 12 walks and 25 strikeouts in 20.1 innings.
Cannon gets another chance
The White Sox plan to use left-hander Fraser Ellard as the opener for Wednesday's game and Cannon in a bulk role. Cannon, 25, has had an up-and-down season, his second in the majors after being selected in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft.
The right-hander was part of the White Sox starting rotation for most of the season, but he was optioned to Triple-A on Aug. 8 after allowing 18 earned runs in a span of three starts. Prior to his demotion, Cannon recorded a 5.34 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP.
He briefly rejoined the White Sox on Sept. 4, but allowed five earned runs in 2.1 innings. While in Triple-A, Cannon posted a 5.40 ERA across seven starts and 31.2 innings.
Waiver claim
The last roster move the White Sox made on Wednesday was claiming outfielder Derek Hill off waivers from the Miami Marlins. Hill, 29, played 53 games for the Marlins this season and slashed .213/.275/.331/.606 with three home runs, six doubles, 10 RBIs, seven stolen bases, nine walks and 46 strikeouts.
He has played 214 games across six major-league seasons with the Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, Texas Rangers, San Francisco Giants and Marlins. Venable is familiar with Hill from his time as the Rangers' associate manager in 2024.
"First of all, he was a great guy," Venable said. "He's a high-energy guy that's gonna come with a positive attitude every day, loves to get out there and work. He's an above average defender, really good against left-handed pitching, good base runner, got a ton of speed. So he's a dynamic athlete and excited to have him here and be able to get him these last few games as we lose another good outfielder, two good outfielders, it means a lot."
On his way to game as Venable spoke pregame -- "We'll see how available, but he should be in uniform by the time the game gets going."
