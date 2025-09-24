Chicago White Sox Open-Minded To Repurposing Catchers Going Into 2026
CHICAGO –– White Sox general manager Chris Getz believes catcher might be the most important position on the field. So for now, carrying three can be seen as a luxury.
Among catchers with at least 250 plate appearances this season, Kyle Teel ranks second with a .381 on-base percentage –– ahead of MVP candidate Cal Raleigh and only behind three-time All-Star Will Smith –– and he's fourth with 130 a wRC+. Edgar Quero has put together a productive rookie season, too, tied with Teel for sixth among catchers with a .275 batting average.
The White Sox have put Teel and Quero in the same lineup more frequently over the last month since recalling a third catcher, Korey Lee, from Triple-A Charlotte. Having Lee on the bench gives the team insurance in case of mid-game injuries or pinch-hitting situations, which previously deterred them from starting both Teel and Quero.
While it's worked this season, a three-catcher setup might not be sustainable as Getz plans for the future.
"The tandem we've rolled with, Teel and Quero, it's really comforting to know that we not only have two but we have three young catchers here," Getz said. "How it's going to play out is yet to be seen. It's vital to build that catching depth, not only to protect your own organization, but we know how valuable it is in our industry."
"Is there an opportunity to repurpose some of these players to help in other areas? Sure, we're open-minded to it. But more than anything, I feel really good about where we are on the catching front. That hasn't been the case in the past. We're going to use that to our benefit moving forward."
Among the reasons a change could be coming is that Korey Lee will be out of options next season, which means he can't be sent to the minor leagues without first being placed on waivers. It's rare but not unprecedented or impossible to carry three catchers, but it certainly limits positional flexibility. Lee is also just a career .193 hitter in 530 Major League plate appearances, decreasing his value.
"When players run out of options and you're trying to maintain as much flexibility as you can, you don't want to lose that flexibility," Getz said. "Players run out of options, and you perhaps need to change course a little bit. But we also know because the [catching] position is so important, maintaining that depth and to have the group we have, it's not something you take lightly or casually with how you reallocate that. As it stands right now, we're happy we have the three catchers that we do."
So, could they learn a new position? Lee played left field on Sunday in what manager Will Venable called an emergency. He hadn't played the outfield since 2022 in Triple-A, but said he's been working with White Sox coaches Jason Bourgeois and Grady Sizemore in the outfield of late.
Using Luis Robert Jr.'s outfield glove because it was the most broken in, Lee made a sliding catch in foul territory and a strong throw home kept a runner from tagging up and scoring. But he also dropped a routine fly ball, showing that making the switch from catcher to outfield perhaps isn't as easy as it may seem.
Getz and Venable have been consistent this season in stating that they're focused on making Teel and Quero the best catchers they can be, and that a positional change would not happen during their rookie seasons. Teel played one inning of left field in June, but Venable called that an emergency and said it'd only happen again if an outfielder suffered an injury in extra innings and Teel was on the bench.
Getz mentioned the White Sox could "repurpose" one of the catchers, which seems to mean a trade rather than a position change.
"Not necessarily the versatility," Getz said when asked what he meant by repurposing them. "They're certainly athletic enough. Kyle's got a history of playing across the diamond going back to his college days. But the continued development of those guys as catchers is the most important thing."
"And Korey, he's athletic, just as athletic as anyone on a field. He's been taking balls in the outfield, he takes his ground balls on the infield. Is he going to become a regular at those positions? I doubt it. However, it speaks to his ability to play baseball and to help a team win. It's been nice having him up here as a third catcher, because it's allowed us to get some extra at-bats and playing time for the others. But as we continue to assess everything and try to find ways to improve this club, we're open-minded in how to take advantage of the catching role."
