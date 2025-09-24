Loss To New York Yankees Emphasizes Future Need For White Sox
A 3-2 loss to the New York Yankees on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium felt all too familiar for the White Sox.
Despite taking a one-run lead into the ninth, reliever Brandon Eisert gave up two hits and a walk before throwing a wild pitch to bring home the game-tying run. Steven Wilson replaced Eisert with two outs, but he couldn't send the game to extra innings as Jose Caballero hit a walk-off single to secure the Yankees' win.
The loss dropped the White Sox record to 14-35 in one-run games this season, good for the most one-run losses in MLB and the fewest amount of one-run victories. It's a big reason why five teams have worse run differentials than the White Sox at -94, including the Rockies (-405), Nationals (-205), Angels (-152), Twins (-99) and Orioles (-98).
It also shows the White Sox have played more competitive baseball than the second-worst record in baseball, 58-99, might suggest. There's not necessarily one simple fix to improving a team's record in one-run games, as every loss is different. Sometimes it's the offense not coming through with a clutch hit. Other times it's the bullpen blowing a lead or a defensive miscue costing the game.
Part of this can be attributed to not having a traditional closer, either. The White Sox went into the season thinking perhaps it could be former starting pitcher and nine-year MLB veteran Mike Clevinger, but that quickly did not work out. He allowed five earned runs and walked eight batters in just 5.2 innings in March and April before being sent to Triple-A for the rest of the season.
From then on, manager Will Venable has utilized relievers based on matchups, and it's led to eight players notching at least one save. That includes Jordan Leasure with a team-high seven saves, followed by Grant Taylor with five, Mike Vasil with four and eight combined saves out of Eisert, Wilson, Dan Altavilla, Tyler Gilbert and Cam Booser.
Going into the 2025 season, several relievers inked large free agent contracts, including the Dodgers' Tanner Scott (four years, $72 million), the Blue Jays' Jeff Hoffman (three years, $33 million), the Royals' Carlos Estevez (two years, $22.2 million) and the Mets' A.J. Minter (two years, $22.2 million), to name a few.
The White Sox were clearly not in a position to contend for a playoff spot in 2025, given their all-time worst record of 41-121 in 2024, so it wouldn't have made sense to spend big on a closer. Now looking ahead to 2026, developing a closer internally or acquiring one has been discussed.
"It's definitely something we talk about," White Sox senior advisor to pitching Brian Bannister said. "Obviously true closers are very expensive. We have multiple guys. You've seen Jordan Leasure step up and pitch in a leverage role and continue to improve. Grant Taylor has that kind of stuff. And we will look at all options for next year."
"It's definitely a big topic behind the scenes as far as who can fill that role and how can we even add to arsenals around the league that are available and turn them into that role, someone who has that mentality that isn't afraid of the eighth and ninth and can really come in at that highest leverage points of the game and succeed as this team continues to mature and trend upwards."
General manager Chris Getz noted that more relief pitchers are often available in free agency compared to positions like shortstop, catcher or center field. But that doesn't mean finding a closer is cheap, or that signing them is without risk. Just look at Scott's 4.91 ERA and -0.8 wins above replacement.
Still, it remains part of the equation as the offseason nears.
"We’ll see. Those are areas we’ll look at in the offseason," Getz said. "If it makes sense to attack it, we will."
