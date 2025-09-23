Andrew Benintendi's Third Season With White Sox Ends With Injury
CHICAGO –– Andrew Benintendi had been putting together a strong month, so it was unfortunate for the White Sox that he'll end the 2025 season on the injured list.
Prior to Tuesday's 6:05 p.m. CT game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, the White Sox placed Benintendi on the 10-day injured list with left Achilles tendinitis. Though the move is retroactive to Sept. 21, it still ends his season with just six games to play.
Benintendi pinch-hit during Sunday's 3-2 loss to the San Diego Padres and walked in his lone plate appearance. Because Benintendi wasn't able to play defense, manager Will Venable called it an emergency to put catcher Korey Lee in left field.
Prior appearing briefly in Sunday's game, Benintendi hadn't played since Sept. 16 against the Baltimore Orioles. Venable said Saturday that Benintendi had lower-body soreness and was getting another day off.
The injury sidelines Benintendi in the midst of perhaps his best stretch of the season. Since Aug. 23, he leads the White Sox with a .311 batting average and a .955 OPS among players with at least 60 plate appearances. His six home runs and 16 RBIs also rank second on the team in that time, behind Colson Montgomery.
Benintendi is under contract with the White Sox for $17.1 million in 2026 and $15.1 million in 2027. That wraps up the largest contract by total value in franchise history at five years and $75 million.
In 402 games across three seasons with the White Sox, Benintendi has a .245/.309/.391/.699 slash line with 45 home runs, 172 RBIs, 17 stolen bases, 133 walks and 367 strikeouts, good for 0.6 wins above replacement, per Baseball Reference.
To fill Benintendi's spot, the White Sox recalled outfielder Corey Julks from Triple-A Charlotte. Julks is 3-for-8 with the White Sox this season, and he hit .214 with a .581 OPS across 189 plate appearances with the team last season. Julks has spent a majority of the 2025 season in Charlotte, where he was productive in slashing .300/.374/.447/.851 with 15 home runs, 58 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.
