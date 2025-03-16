Chicago White Sox Opening Day Starter Part of a Rare Club in Baseball History

Clay Holmes will be the 9th pitcher to start Opening Day having made 4 or fewer career starts prior, in the expansion era (1961), joining:



2024 Garrett Crochet (0)

2020 Dustin May (4)

2014 Tanner Scheppers (0)

1993 David Nied (2)

1982 Al Holland (3)

1981 Fernando Valenzuela (0)