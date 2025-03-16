Chicago White Sox Opening Day Starter Part of a Rare Club in Baseball History
The fear jumps into every rookie who is called into the manager’s office.
For Chicago White Sox rookie pitcher Sean Burke, the meeting on Sunday with manager Will Venable couldn’t have gone better.
Venable told Burke in Glendale, Ariz., that he’ll start Opening Day when the White Sox host the Los Angeles Angels on March 27.
And Burke, 25, said it was a surprise to him.
“Pleasantly surprised,” he said. “Grateful that the organization trusts me with that role and that they’re supportive of me.”
He told reporters he was “kind of speechless in the moment. But trying to take it all in now and super grateful.”
Venable already had identified Burke, Martin Perez, Davis Martin and Jonathan Gannon as four starters in his rotation and said Sunday that all were deserving of the honor.
“Sean has had a great camp,” Venable told reporters. “We probably had a few guys that were great candidates. For us, as we’re just looking at things – strategically -- to get off to a great start, we couldn’t be more excited to name Sean our Opening Day starter.”
The selection of Burke over Perez could be considered a surprise.
Perez, 33, was an All-Star with the Texas Rangers in 2022 and won a World Series with the team the following season.
The 13-year veteran split the season in 2024 with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres and signed with the White Sox as a free agent in the offseason.
Venable said he had the luxury of multiple pitchers to fill the role.
“Martin Perez, let’s start with him,” the manager said. “His experience and everything he’s accomplished in this game, (he) was a great candidate. Jonathan and Davis also great candidates.”
The 6-foot-6 Burke is ranked as the No. 13 prospect in the White Sox farm system. He appeared in four games (three starts) with Chicago last season, finishing 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA. He struck out 22 batters over 19 innings.
And according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Burke is just the 10th pitcher since 1961 to be named Opening Day starter having made four or fewer starts. Garrett Crochet of the White Sox started Opening Day in 2024 in his first career start. Clay Holmes of the New York Mets also is joining the group this season.
This spring, Burke made three starts and threw 8.2 innings for the White Sox, striking out six and giving up four earned runs.
Related MiLB Stories
GOOD NEWS: A strong crop of players could be headed to Chicago soon to bolster the White Sox, thanks to shrewd drafting and trades. CLICK HERE:
IN MEMORY: Famed author of minor league book that spotlighted ex-White Sox player, Jays manager dies CLICK HERE:
DECISION COMING: New York Mets infield prospect Luisangel Acuna could start season at Triple-A Syracuse or at Citi Field. CLICK HERE: