Chicago White Sox's Sean Burke Reacts to Being Named Opening Day Starting Pitcher
The Chicago White Sox went with an unproven option on Opening Day in 2024, and they are doing the same in 2025.
The club announced Sunday that right-hander Sean Burke will be taking the mound against the Los Angeles Angels on Opening Day on March 27. The 25-year-old made his MLB debut last season, but tossed just 19 innings across four big league appearances – three of them starts.
Burke went 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA, 1.000 WHIP and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in that limited time. Through three Cactus League starts this spring, Burke has a 4.15 ERA, 1.615 WHIP and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
The White Sox posted a video of manager Will Venable breaking the news to Burke in his office.
"The way that you just take care of your business, your presence, your professionalism – you like to pitch in the cold, right?" Venable said. "So like, let's go, let's do it man. Could not be happier for you, man. You are so, so deserving, so congratulations."
Martín Pérez, Jonathan Cannon and Davis Martin were considered to be the other options to start on Opening Day for the White Sox this season. Last year's Opening Day starter, Garrett Crochet, was traded to the Boston Red Sox in December.
Burke was Chicago's second-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. He has pitched 233.1 innings in the minor leagues since then, going 7-22 with a 5.05 ERA, 1.440 WHIP and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
MLB Pipeline has Burke ranked as the No. 13 prospect and No. 6 pitcher in the White Sox's farm system entering 2025, but it won't be long before he graduates.
First pitch between the White Sox and Angels from Rate Field in Chicago is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CT on Thursday, March 27.
