Chicago White Sox To Host 'Bill Veeck Night' At Rate Field
CHICAGO –– The White Sox will celebrate late owner and Hall of Fame inductee Bill Veeck with unique game day events during Saturday's 6:10 p.m. CT game against the Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field, coined "Bill Veeck Night."
Veeck had two stints as the White Sox owner, 1959–61 and 1975–81, which included winning the 1959 pennant. He also became known for creative promotions and entertainment that enhanced the game day experience for fans, such as the first-ever exploding scoreboard.
“The greatest gift you can give someone is to make them a fan,” was a famous saying of Veeck's.
He also helped break the American League color barrier by signing Larry Doby and, later, Satchel Paige, as owner of the Cleveland Indians. For his wide-ranging contributions to the game, Veeck was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991.
Here's the list of scheduled events for 'Bill Veeck Night,' per the White Sox news release:
- A Bill Veeck Bobblehead giveaway, presented by Village of Bedford Park (first 15,000 fans who enter the ballpark)
- A pregame petting zoo at Gate 5, including photo opportunities with a two-toed sloth named Stella
- Roving circus performances and a clown entertaining fans upon entry to the ballpark
- A skydiving ballpark entrance ahead of first pitch
- An At the Park feature and ceremonial first pitch by Mike Veeck, Bill’s son and former White Sox front office, accompanied by other members of the Veeck family
- A National Anthem performance by famed organist Nancy Faust
- An on-field “Married in a Minute” ceremony between the third and fourth innings, where two lifelong Sox fans will tie the knot in just 60 seconds—officiated by 1983 AL Rookie of the Year Ron Kittle
- A live ice sculpture carving in Section 157 on the outfield concourse
- A 50-foot Vienna Beef hot dog photo opportunity in the Leinenkugel’s Craft Lodge
- Free haircuts from a local barbershop, available on the outfield concourse
- Postgame Fireworks, presented by Village of Bedford Park
