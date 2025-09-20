Could Braden Montgomery Contribute To White Sox In 2026?
CHICAGO -– As the 2025 season winds down, many questions posed to general manager Chris Getz on Wednesday were geared toward how the rebuilding White Sox can improve in 2026.
A fundamental step for any organization is for its top prospects to graduate and contribute to the Major League roster. And for the White Sox, no one is ranked higher than outfielder Braden Montgomery, coming in at No. 32 overall by MLB Pipeline.
In his first professional season, Montgomery slashed .270/.360/.444/.804 with 12 home runs, 34 doubles and 68 RBIs across 517 plate appearances at three levels. He's currently on the injured list with a fractured foot, but is expected to play in the Arizona Fall League when healed.
Montgomery's upward trajectory
After flying through the Minor League ranks –– from Single-A to High-A and Double-A, all in 2025 –– could his ascent extend to the Major Leagues with the White Sox in 2026?
"Yeah, I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility," Getz said. "He carried an .800 OPS in his first full season, also coming to a new organization. Another guy we know is going to have a really good offseason, we’ll see how it looks come spring training next year. I can see him contributing at some point next year."
Montgomery is still just 22 years old and graduated Texas A&M in 2024 after slugging 27 home runs and posting a 1.187 OPS.
It'd be a faster path to the big leagues than most, especially considering Edgar Quero is the only 22-year-old on this year's roster.
White Sox think highly of No. 1 prospect
But as White Sox director of player development Paul Janish has watched Montgomery this season, he's noticed some rare traits.
"For somebody who didn't get the opportunity to go out last year in the year that he got drafted –– due to injury, obviously –– this was a pretty dang good first full season," Janish said. "We all know that the potential –– the thing that sticks out about Braden even after knowing him for a year now in the house, so to speak, is just the work ethic, right. It's crazy how much he wants to be good. I joke about some of the guys that I had the opportunity to play with, you run across a lot of guys who were good on accident kind of thing, but I didn't run across any that were great on accident. And Braden's got that kind of makeup, right."
Janish noted Montgomery, like all prospects, has things to work on. That includes his swing decisions at the plate, as he struck out 130 times this season compared to just 57 walks. Janish also mentioned Montgomery's defensive improvements in the outfield and that he became a better base runner throughout the year, including 14 stolen bases.
"Really impressive kid," Janish said. "From an ability standpoint, he can do some things other people can't do, as we all know. So we'll continue to facilitate the work ethic that he has and try to help him be diligent with what he needs to do because at the end of the day there's one league that he wants to play in, and assuming health, I'm pretty comfortable he's gonna get there. We just gotta make sure it's the right time."
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- ABREU RETURNS: Former White Sox first baseman José Abreu threw out the first pitch on Friday and reminisced about his career on the south side. CLICK HERE
- MARTIN PEREZ INJURY UPDATE: The veteran left-hander suffered a shoulder strain during Wednesday's loss to the Orioles. Manager Will Venable provided a potential timeline for his recovery. CLICK HERE
- MINOR LEAGUE ALL-STARS: Two White Sox prospects were named South Atlantic League All-Stars after productive seasons with the High-A Winston-Salem Dash. CLICK HERE