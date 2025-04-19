Chicago White Sox Place Pitcher Martín Pérez On Injured List
The White Sox placed left-handed pitcher Martín Perez on the 15-day injured list with left elbow inflammation, the team announced ahead of Saturday's game.
To help replace Pérez, the White Sox called up left-handed pitcher Jared Shuster from the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. Pérez left Friday's game after three innings and 52 pitches with what the team called left forearm soreness. He allowed five hits, four earned runs, two walks and zero strikeouts.
Pérez had been perhaps the White Sox most reliable starter the first three times through the rotation, allowing just three earned runs across 17 innings.
Shuster is a 26-year-old, 6-foot-3 lefty who has appeared in six games out of the bullpen in Triple-A this season. Across 11.1 innings, he's allowed 10 hits, two earned runs, two home runs, three walks and 15 strikeouts, good for a 1.59 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP.
Saturday's game is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- SATURDAY PREVIEW: Former White Sox ace Garrett Crochet will face his former team on Saturday after being traded to the Boston Red Sox in the offseason. Here's the game day preview, including the probable pitchers, lineups, roster news, TV and radio details, weather forecast and more. CLICK HERE
- WHITE SOX ON JEOPARDY!: The Chicago White Sox were recently mentioned in a question on the popular game show, Jeopardy! CLICK HERE
- WATCH QUERO'S FIRST HIT: Edgar Quero, the White Sox No. 6 prospect, drove a double down the left field line for the first hit of his MLB career Friday against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. CLICK HERE
- PEREZ INJURED, SOX LOSE: Starting pitcher Martín Pérez allowed four earned runs in three innings and left with an injury as the White Sox fell 10-3 to the Red Sox, their fifth straight loss. CLICK HERE
- TAKEAWAYS: The White Sox were swept at home in a three-game series against the Athletics earlier this week. Here are three takeaways from the performances. CLICK HERE
- WGN TO AIR CHSN?: The Chicago Sun-Times reported Friday that WGN is interested in carrying White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks games through Chicago Sports Network. CLICK HERE