Jeopardy! Features White Sox Woes From Multiple Generations
The White Sox are trying to turn the page to 2025, but outsiders mentioning their historically bad 2024 season won't go away any time soon.
In a recent episode of the popular game show "Jeopardy!" two infamous moments in the team's history came together in one question.
The category was baseball for $400, and the clue read, "This team went a memorably bad 41-121 in 2024 though unlike in 1919, they did try their best."
The contestant got the question correct, referring to the White Sox losing the most games in a single season in the modern era and a controversial aspect of their past. In 1919 World Series, eight members of the White Sox were accused of intentionally losing to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for money and later banned from professional baseball. It's also known as the "Black Sox Scandal."
To watch the full clip from Jeopardy! on TikTok, CLICK HERE.
