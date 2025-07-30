Former Chicago White Sox First-Round Pick Keeps Slugging With New Team

Only 2 MLB players have put up the following numbers over their first 10 home games with a team (since RBI became official in 1920):



.475+ BA

1.000+ SLG

15+ RBI



Those 2 players are Barry Bonds with the Giants in 1993 and Andrew Vaughn with the @Brewers in 2025. pic.twitter.com/9obCF4NGtF