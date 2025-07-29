White Sox Brace For Luis Robert Jr. Trade After 6-2 Win Over Phillies
CHICAGO –– No one’s naive to the likelihood that the White Sox roster will be different after Thursday’s 5 p.m. CT MLB trade deadline. How much is to be determined, but the players are prepared.
After pitching 5.2 innings with two earned runs in Monday’s 6-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, White Sox starter Davis Martin embraced center fielder Luis Robert Jr., his teammate since 2022 who’s been mentioned in trade rumors.
“The first thing I did after the game was give [Robert] a hug,” Martin said. “And I'm like, 'Hey, if that's the last game we play together, that was awesome.’ … Gave a hug and see what happens. That's all you can do.”
“But wherever he goes, he's gonna make an impact, whether that's on our team this year or next year, or if that's somewhere else. He's a phenomenal baseball player, and I don't know how you can't watch him play baseball and think he can't help you win at the highest level."
Robert’s performance on Monday may have had even more relevance due to his opponent. He displayed his defense and power in front of the Phillies, who entered Monday in the second Wild Card spot and 1.5 games behind the Mets for first place in the NL East. And with the trade deadline approaching on Thursday at 5 p.m. CT, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Friday that the expectation that Robert will be traded is rising, mentioning the Phillies and Padres as potential suitors.
Robert is well aware, but he’s taking it day by day and confirmed he has not talked with general manager Chris Getz about his future.
“A good amount of my friends have been sending me photos and text messages with rumors and all that stuff,” Robert said. “But I tried not to pay attention to that.”
By several measures, Luis Robert Jr.’s 2025 season has been the worst of his six-year MLB career. But on Monday against the Phillies, he flashed skills that made him a 2023 All-Star.
In his first at-bat, he made sharp contact with a 107.2 mph exit velocity, but the line drive flew right to center fielder Brandon Marsh. In the fourth inning, Robert got a quick jump on J.T. Realmuto’s line drive to the right center field gap and made a diving catch to rob the Phillies catcher of a hit.
In the bottom half, Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez laid a changeup over the heart of the plate, and Robert pummeled it 351 feet to right field for a two-run home run. That put Robert one away from 100 career home runs.
“I think every baseball player, that’s a significant amount of homers,” Robert said. “I think in my case, injuries or whatever, I haven’t gotten there yet. But once I get there, that will be a very good accomplishment. I will be very happy.”
That marked the second two-run home run of the game –– joining Colson Montgomery’s in the third –– and gave the White Sox a 4-2 lead over the Phillies. Robert had been hammering left-handed pitching all season, entering Monday’s game with a .966 OPS in 85 plate appearances, compared to his .525 OPS in 247 plate appearances against right-handers.
But his 11th home run of the season was especially notable because it came against Sanchez, who entered Monday ranked sixth in MLB among qualified pitchers with a 2.40 ERA and fifth with 3.6 wins above replacement, per FanGraphs. His four earned runs tied a season-high from April 6 against the Dodgers.
While Robert’s batting average sits at just .205 with a .640 OPS, he’s enjoying by far the best stretch of his season. His nine-game hit streak was snapped Sunday with a 0-for-3 day against the Cubs, but in July he’s 14-for-44, a .318 batting average, with three home runs, 11 RBIs, six walks and seven strikeouts. Robert has also consistently played strong center field defense, ranking in the 80th percentile of Statcast’s fielding run value.
“I’m feeling good. I feel good,” Robert said. “Not swinging at the pitches out of the strike zone, and that has been the key.”
Still just 27 years old, playoff contenders may believe that a change of scenery would help Robert return to his previous form at the plate. At the very least, they’d be getting a plus defender and speed, as Robert ranks ninth in MLB with 26 stolen bases.
The Phillies also saw what has plagued Robert at times in his career. He was caught looking at a sinker on the inner half for strike three in the sixth inning against Sanchez, then flailed at a curveball below and outside the strike zone in the eighth. He finished the night 1-for-4 with a lineout, a home run and two strikeouts.
The other aspect of a potential trade from either party’s perspective is Robert’s contract situation. He’s owed $15 million in 2025, followed by two club options each worth $20 million for 2026 and 2027.
His future, with or without the White Sox, will be known by Thursday afternoon at the latest. But if Monday’s game was his last, he has a few good memories with the White Sox.
“The 2021 playoff games,” Robert said. “I think those have been the ones I enjoyed the most in my time with the White Sox.”
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- 'JUST A BASEBALL PLAY': Certain physicality has been taken out of modern day baseball, but Ian Happ's collision with Colson Montgomery in Sunday's game between the White Sox and Cubs was legal. CLICK HERE
- PEREZ INJURY UPDATE: White Sox pitcher Martin Pérez threw a live batting practice session Monday at Rate Field and anticipates pitching in an injury rehab assignment soon. CLICK HERE
- CUBS WIN SERIES FINALE: Sunday's game between the White Sox and Cubs came with drama until the final pitch. CLICK HERE