Former Chicago White Sox Utility Player Extraordinaire Announces MLB Retirement
Josh Harrison, a key contributor to the 2022 Chicago White Sox, announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Saturday.
Saturday marked the 14th anniversary of his MLB debut. He made his retirement announcement in a lengthy announcement on social media site X.
“To all the fans, thank you for rocking with me everywhere I went,” the 37-year-old wrote, in part. “The joy, passion, and pride you watched me play with was all pure. The energy you all brought each day and night made it easy to go play the game I love. I hope you were able to witness and feel that every time I stepped on the field.”
Harrison played just one season with the White Sox, but he was counted on to fill a variety of roles.
He appeared in 119 games with the White Sox, making the most of his appearances – 90 – at second base. But he also filled the third base spot in the lineup 23 times and also appeared at shortstop and in the outfield. He pitched in mop-up duty three times.
He hit .256 with the White Sox, which included 19 doubles and seven home runs. He drove in 27 runs and was known for his hustle and enthusiasm.
Harrison played for five other organizations: the Pittsburgh Pirates (2011-18), Detroit Tigers (2019), Washington Nationals (2020-21), then-Oakland Athletics (2021) and Philadelphia Phillies (2023). The Phillies released him in August 2023 after 40 games with the club.
He went on to sign free agent deals with the Texas Rangers and Cincinnati Reds but never appeared in a game with either franchise.
Harrison was a two-time All-Star early in his career with Pittsburgh. While he didn’t achieve that status with the White Sox, he is fondly remembered by many fans, nonetheless.
