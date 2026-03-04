White Sox Get Another Reminder That Letting Jason Benetti Walk Was a Big Mistake

A Homewood, Illinois native, Jason Benetti's parternship with the Chicago White Sox felt like destiny.

The play-by-play announcer joined the franchise with some big shoes to fill after making a name for himself on the ESPN circuit. His initial role in 2016 had him filling in at times for long-time television play-by-play man Hawk Harrelson. Then, once Harrelson officially retired in 2019, Benetti moved into the full-time gig with ease.

It wasn't an understatement to deem Benetti and Steve Stone one of the best duos in the game. Particularly when we consider the organization's struggles to stay relevant, Benetti's voice served as an important part of keeping fans invested. He paired free-spirited enthusiasm with crisp professionalism, and it was a skill set that others were desperate to get their hands on.

During his time with the Sox, Benetti would proceed to ink deals with both NBC and Fox. He would call some national MLB games on Peacock, while handling a mix of sports with Fox. And he did so while remaining committed to his duties on the South Side.

The rising fame and thus demand meant that keeping Benetti around was ultimately going to come with a steep raise. But that ultimately wasn't what broke him and his hometown franchise apart. Reports surfaced from the Chicago Sun-Times shortly after Benetti departed the Sox in 2023 that he had a contentious relationship with Executive Vice President Brooks Boyer. Also known as the chief revenue and marketing officer, Boyer reportedly made a comment to Benetti that acted as the straw on the camel's back.

Detroit Tigers broadcasters Jason Benetti (left) and Dan Dickerson (right) before a spring training game between the Tigers and Boston Red Sox on Thursday, February 27, 2025, in Lakeland, Florida. | Evan Petzold / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Benetti provided more insight during an interview on the podcast Sports Media with Richard Deitsch (h/t Chicago Sun-Times for the transcript):

‘‘I had somebody say to me when I asked for more respect — and basically demanded more respect just in the way I was being treated — they said, ‘Respect according to normal human beings, or respect according to Jason Benetti?’ That is one of those things that I say, that’s disqualifying and will be for a long time. I’ll have a relationship, but I don’t want to do that long-term."

The White Sox shockingly let the fan-favorite walk out the door with one year left on his contract. He proceeded to sign with a divisional rival, the Detroit Tigers, and has remained the voice of the franchise since. But that's still not the only way fans get to hear his golden pipes.

Benetti officially announced on Wednesday that he is taking his talents back to NBC. While he will remain with the Tigers, per Front Office Sports , Benetti will now serve as the network's lead voice for MLB coverage. NBC is welcoming baseball back to its main airwaves later this month for the first time in over two decades. Benetti will be on the call for their signature Sunday Night Baseball games. The new deal also means Benetti has parted ways with Fox.