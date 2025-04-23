Game Day Preview: Bryse Wilson Gets First Start With White Sox Against Twins
MINNEAPOLIS – White Sox manager Will Venable has to make his first adjustment to the starting rotation 23 games into the season. Veteran left-hander Martín Pérez is on the 60-day injured list with a flexor strain, though Venable said Tuesday he expects him to pitch again later this summer.
Right-hander Bryse Wilson will start Wednesday's game against the Twins, who defeated the White Sox 4-2 in Tuesday's series opener. After signing a one-year deal with the White Sox in December, Wilson has appeared in nine games out of the bullpen, allowing 16 hits and six earned runs with three walks and eight strikeout.
Wilson spent the last last two seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he started nine games and appeared in 87, posting a 3.42 ERA. He said he'll draw on past experiences moving between the starting rotation and bullpen ahead of Wednesday's start, though it's not too different overall.
"I’ve done it the last couple years, so used to throwing a lot of pitches and looking forward to going out there and giving the team as much length as I can and kinda save the bullpen a bit on this stretch we’re on," Wilson said Tuesday. "For me, I just try to go out there and attack hitters the same way in both roles. It’s a little different seeing guys multiple times. I think for me it’s just going out and attacking the strike zone and being as efficient as possible."
In his bullpen session on Monday, Wilson worked on the shape of his sweeper, among other things. He felt he was leaving that pitch over the plate too often and wants it to move more horizontally moving forward, as opposed to acting live a curveball with more vertical depth. He said the pitch is feeling a lot better heading into Wednesday's game.
"I’m looking forward to it," Wilson said. "I think this year adding the changeup I think is going to be a little bit … it’s going to help me a lot more facing lefties. Last year, I struggled when I was in the rotation a lot with lefties because I didn’t have the changeup and was trying to figure how to get those guys out. But I think, using the cutter and the changeup with each other against lefties is definitely going to help and hopefully see the lineup multiple times."
Here's more information on Wednesday's game.
How to watch White Sox vs. Twins
- Who: Chicago White Sox (5-18) vs. Minnesota Twins (8-15)
- When: Wednesday, April 23 at 6:40 p.m. CT.
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Betting information: The Twins are favored on the money line at minus-245, and the White Sox money line odds are plus-200. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at plus-100 odds, and the Twins minus-1.5 at minus-118 odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 6 p.m. in Minneapolis, the forecast is 67 degrees and mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain and west-northwest winds at 11 miles per hour. There's a 15% chance of rain at 9 p.m., according to weather.com.
Lineups
(will update when available)
Starting pitchers
- White Sox RHP Bryse Wilson: 9 appearances, 0 starts, 12 IP, 16 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 8 K, 4.50 ERA, 1.58 WHIP
- Twins RHP David Festa: 2 starts, 9 IP, 8 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 10 K, 0.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP
Roster news
- White Sox manager Will Venable provided updates on injured players Chase Meidroth (thumb), Martín Pérez (flexor strain) and Korey Lee (ankle) prior to Tuesday's game. For more information on their injuries, click on each player's name.
- Ahead of Monday's game, the White Sox placed infielder Chase Meidroth on the 10-day injured list with right thumb inflammation and called up infielder Bobby Dalbec from Triple-A. They also transferred pitcher Martín Pérez to the 60-day injured list.
- The White Sox placed LHP Martín Pérez on the injured with left elbow inflammation and called up LHP Jared Shuster from Triple-A.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- Rocco Baldelli, Minnesota Twins: Baldelli, 43, is in his seventh season as an MLB manager, all with the Twins. He entered the season with a .525 win percentage, three AL Central titles and three playoff appearances. Baldelli won his first playoff series as a manager in 2023 before losing in the ALDS. In his first season, he was named 2019 AL manager of the year as Minnesota went 101-61, the most wins of his managerial career. Baldelli played for the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox from 2003-10.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- DALBEC CALLED UP: The White Sox called up Bobby Dalbec when Chase Meidroth went to the injured list, intrigued by the power to all fields that he displayed bin Triple-A and previously with the Boston Red Sox. CLICK HERE
- TWINS BEAT WHITE SOX 4-2: The Twins capitalized on two White Sox errors, and center fielder Byron Buxton made an outstanding catch to secure the 4-2 win. CLICK HERE
- KOREY LEE INJURY: Korey Lee is on the 10-day injured list with a left ankle sprain, but White Sox manager Will Venable said Tuesday the swelling "is pretty much all out of there." CLICK HERE
- MEIDROTH UPDATE: Chase Meidroth, the No. 8 prospect in the White Sox organization, is on the 10-day injured list with right thumb inflammation. CLICK HERE
- PEREZ UPDATE: White Sox manager Will Venable commented Tuesday on the status of starting pitcher Martín Pérez, who's on the 60-day injured list with a flexor strain. CLICK HERE