White Sox Manager Will Venable Expects Martín Pérez To Pitch This Summer
MINNEAPOLIS – The White Sox starting rotation took a hit Friday as left-hander Martín Pérez exited after just three innings and 52 pitches. He was later placed on the 60-day injured list with what has been diagnosed as a left flexor strain.
The 34-year-old will be out for a while, but manager Will Venable isn't closing the door on a return at some point this season.
“He’s continuing to get evaluated," Venable said before Tuesday's game. "He has got a flexor strain, so he's on the 60 [day injured list], but we're going to treat him and expect him to pitch later on in the summer.”
Pérez had been a bright spot early in the 2025 season. Across four starts and 20 innings, he allowed 14 hits and seven earned runs while walking 11 batters and striking out 18. That comes out to a 3.15 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP.
Pérez's place in the rotation is set to come up on Wednesday, but now the White Sox have to adjust. Venable said he'll wait to see how Tuesday's game goes before deciding on a Wednesday starter, but he expects Bryse Wilson to be in the "biggest bulk role."
