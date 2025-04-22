White Sox Catcher Korey Lee Progressing From Ankle Injury
MINNEAPOLIS – White Sox catcher Korey Lee appears to be making progress in his recovery from a left ankle sprain.
Lee hit the 10-day injured list on April 10 after rolling his ankle on first base, trying to avoid a pick-off attempt. There's still no exact timeline on his return, but manager Will Venable gave an update on Lee's status ahead of Tuesday's 6:40 p.m. CT game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
"Well, just a couple of minutes ago I was looking at a picture of his ankle, where the swelling is pretty much all out of there," Venable said. "He's got good range and strength. So just continuing to progress, I don't think he's at the point where we’re going to send him out on a rehab assignment tomorrow, but I think he’s just continuing to progress well.”
Lee appeared in nine games with 17 plate appearances prior to his injury, totaling three runs, five hits, two doubles, one RBI, two walks and three strikeouts. He's batting .333 with a .412 on-base percentage, .467 slugging percentage and an .878 OPS.
Without Lee, the White Sox have rotated between No. 6 prospect Edgar Quero, who made his MLB debut April 17 against the Athletics, and Matt Thaiss.
