White Sox Infielder Chase Meidroth Working Back From Thumb Injury
MINNEAPOLIS – Chicago White Sox manager Will Venable provided an update on Chase Meidroth ahead of Tuesday's 6:40 p.m. CT game against the Twins at Target Field.
Meidroth was placed on the 10-day injured list with right thumb inflammation prior to Monday's game, but he's still able to do some things as he works his way back to in-game action.
“I don't think anything is broken and I can follow-up on that, but I haven't heard anything as far as that," Venable said. "I just know that he has been sore in the last couple of days, has not swung or anything, so still just in kind of a recovery mode for him. Although I do know he is doing some physical activity, obviously running and stuff doesn't bother his hand. So he's staying active, but nothing with the hand yet.”
Meidroth, the White Sox No. 8 prospect, made his MLB debut April 11 against the Red Sox. Playing shortstop and second base in nine games before injury, he totaled 31 plate appearances, four runs, seven hits, one RBI, one stolen base, five walks and four strikeouts. That's good for a .269 batting average, a .387 on-base percentage, a .269 slugging percentage and a .656 OPS.
Without Meidroth, Jake Amaya is starting at shortstop on Tuesday and Lenyn Sosa is playing second base. After a three-game series in Minneapolis ending Thursday, the White Sox travel to Sacramento for a three-game series against the Athletics.
