Game Day Preview: Cubs Go For Sweep Sunday Against White Sox
CHICAGO – The Cubs have controlled the first series of the 2025 Crosstown Classic with wins of 13-3 and 7-3 over the White Sox. With Colin Rea on the mound Sunday, the north siders go for the series sweep.
Rea signed a one-year deal worth $5 million with a club option for 2026 and began the season as a relief pitcher. But since moving into the starting rotation after Justin Steele's injury, he's given the Cubs a significant boost. The 34-year-old right-hander has a 2.48 ERA, including five starts with two earned runs or fewer.
On the other side, second-year right-hander Jonathan Cannon takes the mound for the White Sox. He's coming off one of his best starts of the season with six shutout innings and zero walks against the Reds. He'll look to give the White Sox another outing like that as they try to avoid the series sweep.
Here's more information on Sunday's game.
How to watch White Sox vs. Cubs
- Who: Chicago White Sox (14-32) vs. Chicago Cubs (27-19)
- When: Sunday, May 18 at 1:20 p.m. CT
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Betting information: The Cubs are favored on the money line at minus-295 and the White Sox money line odds are plus-240. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at plus-105 odds, and the Cubs minus-1.5 at minus-126 odds. The over/under is eight runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 1 p.m. in Chicago, the forecast is 56 degrees and partly cloudy with a 1% chance of rain and northeast winds at 10 mph. The chance of rain remains 1% at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., according to weather.com.
Lineups
White Sox
- Chase Meidroth, SS
- Miguel Vargas, 3B
- Joshua Palacios, DH
- Luis Robert Jr., CF
- Josh Rojas, 2B
- Edgar Quero, C
- Tim Elko, 1B
- Brooks Baldwin, LF
- Michael A. Taylor, RF
Cubs
(will update when available)
Probable pitchers
- White Sox RHP Jonathan Cannon: 9 appearances, 7 starts, 50 IP, 51 H, 20 ER, 17 BB, 39 K, 3.60 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 2-4 record. In his last start against the Reds, Cannon pitched six scoreless innings with four hits, zero walks and six strikeouts.
- Cubs RHP Colin Rea: 9 appearances, 6 starts, 36.1 IP, 35 H, 10 ER, 9 BB, 29 K, 2.48 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 3-0 record. In his last start against the Reds
Roster news
- Infielder Jake Amaya cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte.
- Left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert has been placed on the 15-day injured list with an MCL sprain in his left knee. The White Sox recalled left-handed pitcher Jared Shuster from Triple-A. Will Venable commented on Gilbert's injury pregame: "We've got the two weeks to see how he's able to respond. But beyond that, don't have any information." Venable said the injury is similar but not as bad as the one Gilbert had in spring training.
- White Sox general manager Chris Getz provided an update on Mike Tauchman, Austin Slater, Korey Lee and Andrew Benintendi, who are on the injured list. "They are doing really well. Whether it be Slater, Tauchman, Lee, they have been in Charlotte. They are pretty close to being ready to go. Then Beni at some point next week, we’ll start, we’ll make a decision on sending him on a rehab or implement him back into the lineup here. So, we brought in a handful of those guys to help stabilize this team. So we look forward to bringing those guys.
- The White Sox announced four roster moves prior to Friday's game. They acquired right-handed pitcher Miguel Castro in a trade with the Houston Astors for international signing bonus pool money; added infielder Vinny Capra to the 26-man roster after claiming him off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers; optioned left-handed pitcher Jared Shuster to Triple-A Charlotte; and designated infielder Jake Amaya for assignment.
Top hitters
- White Sox: Lenyn Sosa 40 H; Andrew Benintendi, Luis Robert Jr., Miguel Vargas and Andrew Vaughn 5 HR; Vargas 20 RBI; Robert 20 R; Robert 17 SB; Chase Meidroth .286 AVG; Meidroth .726 OPS.
- Cubs: Pete Crow-Armstrong 51 H,12 HR, 38 RBI, 13 SB; Carson Kelly .299 AVG; Kelly 1.086 OPS; Crow-Armstrong, Tucker 34 R.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- Craig Counsell, Cubs: Counsell, 54, is in his second season with the Cubs after going 83-79 in 2024, finishing third in the NL Central and missing the playoffs. He spent the previous nine seasons as the Milwaukee Brewers manager, going 707-625 with five playoff appearances, three NL Central titles and one trip to the NLCS in 2018. Counsell played for seven MLB teams from 1995-2011, helping the Marlins win the 1997 World Series and the Diamondbacks win the 2001 World Series.
