WATCH: Chase Meidroth Hits First Major League Home Run With White Sox
CHICAGO – Chase Meidroth led off Saturday's game the best way the White Sox could imagine.
On a 1-1 count against Cubs left-hander Matthew Boyd, Meidroth met a fastball above the zone and drove it over the left field wall for a solo home run. That represented his first major league home run, flying an estimated 368 feet with a 101.2 mph exit velocity.
The White Sox acquired Meidroth in a trade with the Boston Red Sox for starting pitcher Garrett Crochet. They also received outfielder Braden Montgomery, catcher Kyle Teel and pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez. Meidroth became the first of those four prospects to make his MLB debut, doing so on April 11 against the Red Sox.
Through 85 plate appearances, Meidroth has 13 runs, 20 hits, two doubles, one home run, four RBI, four stolen bases, a .270 batting average and a .703 OPS. Manager Will Venable also trusts the rookie in the leadoff spot.
"Just great plate discipline and controlling the zone. Just kind of a guy that sets the tone for you, too," Venable said. "He's gonna get dirty. He's gonna be out there running hard and playing hard. I just like that at the top of the order and to kind of set the tone for the group. And also, when we have all our guys in there, to stack Meidroth then Vargas to start the game with two guys who are going to give you really quality at-bats, going to see a lot of pitches and, you know, grind. I think it's just a really good way to start the day."
