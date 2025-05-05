Game Day Preview: White Sox Begin Four-Game Series Against Royals
Two American League Central foes meet for the first time this season Monday night at Kauffman Stadium as the Royals host the White Sox.
Both teams have played some of their best baseball of late. The White Sox have a 3-1 record in May, including a win over the Brewers and two over the Astros. The Royals have won 11 of their last 12 games, spanning series against the Tigers, Rockies, Astros, Rays and Orioles.
Monday's game also comes with an intriguing pitching matchup. Right-hander Shane Smith has been the White Sox best pitcher this season, posting a 2.23 ERA in the first six starts of his MLB career. Royals lefty Cole Ragans hasn't been as sharp this season, but he was an All-Star and finished fourth in AL Cy Young voting in 2024.
How to watch White Sox vs. Royals
- Who: Chicago White Sox (10-24) vs. Kansas City Royals (19-16)
- When: Monday, May 5 at 6:40 p.m. CT
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN).
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Betting information: The Royals are favored on the money line at minus-230, and the White Sox money line odds are plus-190. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at minus-110 odds, and the Royals minus-1.5 at minus-110 odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 6 p.m. CT in Kansas City, the forecast is 73 degrees and mostly sunny with a 0% chance of rain and east-northeast winds at 5 mph, according to weather.com.
Lineups
White Sox
- Chase Meidroth, SS
- Miguel Vargas, 3B
- Edgar Quero, DH
- Luis Robert Jr., CF
- Andrew Vaughn, 1B
- Joshua Palacios, RF
- Lenyn Sosa, 2B
- Michael A. Taylor, LF
- Matt Thaiss, C
Royals
- Jonathan India, LF
- Bobby Witt Jr., SS
- Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B
- Salvador Perez, DH
- Maikel Garcia, 3B
- Michael Massey, 2B
- Drew Waters, RF
- Freddy Fermin, C
- Kyle Isbel, CF
Starting pitchers
- White Sox RHP Shane Smith: 6 starts, 32.1 IP, 23 H, 8 ER, 12 BB, 26 K, 2.23 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 1-1 record. In his last start against the Brewers, Smith pitched five innings with six hits, three runs, one earned run, three walks and four strikeouts.
- Royals LHP Cole Ragans: 6 starts, 30.2 IP, 27 H, 15 ER, 9 BB, 46 K, 4.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 1-1 record. Ragans pitched three innings with three hits, four earned runs, two walks and four strikeouts in his last start against the Rockies.
Roster news
- Andrew Benintendi left Sunday's game with left calf tightness and is considered day-to-day. Venable said Benintendi injured himself getting out of the box and running to first on a fly ball that was dropped for an error in right field. "Just wanted to be proactive there especially with the conditions and just turn the page on the day," Venable said postgame. He's not in Monday's lineup.
- The White Sox announced six roster moves ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Astros: Infielder Josh Rojas (toe) was activated from the 10-day IL; White Sox selected right-handed pitcher Caleb Freeman’s contract from Triple-A; Left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert was recalled from Triple-A; Left-handed pitcher Fraser Ellard was placed on the 10-day IL with a left lat strain; Right-handed pitcher Penn Murfee was optioned to Triple-A; Infielder Bobby Dalbec was designated for assignment.
- Prior to Thursday's series finale vs. Milwaukee, the Chicago White Sox reinstated rookie infielder Chase Meidroth from the 10-day injured list and placed infielder Gage Workman on the 10-day injured list with a right hip flexor strain, the White Sox announced.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- Matt Quatraro, Royals: Quatraro, 51, is in his third season as the Royals manager. They went 56-106 in his first season, but improved to 86-76 in 2024 with a second-place finish in the AL Central and a loss to the Yankees in the ALDS. He was previously and assistant coach for Cleveland from 2014-17 and Tampa Bay from 2018-22. From East Selkirk, N.Y., Quatraro attended Old Dominion University and was an eighth-round pick by the Rays in the 1996 MLB Draft. He played five minor league seasons until 2002.
