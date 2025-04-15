Game Day Preview: Chicago White Sox Host Athletics After First Series Win Of Season
CHICAGO – The White Sox snapped their eight-game losing streak and won their first series in five tries over the weekend, taking two out of three games against the Boston Red Sox.
Thursday's game marked the MLB debut of the White Sox No. 8 prospect Chase Meidroth, who logged three hits and three walks across his first three big-league games. On Friday, Luis Robert Jr. hit his first home run of the season, and Brooks Baldwin gave the White Sox a 3-2 win with a walk-off single to complete the comeback.
Former White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, which was broken up by a Meidroth single. Crochet's 11-strikeout performance led the Red Sox to a 3-1 win, avoiding the series sweep.
The White Sox stay home for one more series against the Athletics, who have lost three of their last four games. The three-game series begins Tuesday with Sean Burke on the mound against Jeffrey Springs.
Here's more information on Tuesday's game.
How to watch White Sox vs. Athletics
- Who: Chicago White Sox (4-11) vs. Athletics (6-10)
- When: Tuesday, April 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field in Chicago, Ill.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Betting information: The Athletics are favored on the money line at minus-162, and the White Sox money line odds are plus-136. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at minus-134 odds, and the Athletics minus-1.5 at plus-112 odds. The over/under is eight runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 6 p.m. in Chicago, the forecast is 41 degrees and mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain and northwest winds at 15 miles per hour, according to weather.com.
Lineups
White Sox
- Miguel Vargas, 3B
- Luis Robert Jr., CF
- Lenyn Sosa, 1B
- Andrew Vaughn, DH
- Chase Meidroth, 2B
- Joshua Palacios, RF
- Michael A. Taylor, LF
- Jake Amaya, SS
- Matt Thaiss, C
Athletics
- Lawrence Butler, RF
- Brent Rooker, LF
- Tyler Soderstrom, 1B
- Shea Langeliers, C
- JJ Bleday, CF
- Miguel Andujar, DH
- Jacob Wilson, SS
- Gio Urshela, 3B
- Max Muncy, 2B
Tuesday's starting pitchers
- White Sox RHP Sean Burke: 3 starts, 16.1 IP, 13 H, 9 ER, 4 BB, 8 K, 6.08 ERA, 1.27 WHIP
- Athletics LHP Jeffrey Springs: 3 starts, 15 IP, 15 H, 7 ER, 7 BB, 16 K, 4.20 ERA, 1.46 WHIP
Roster news
- Prior to Saturday's game, the White Sox announced they placed outfielder Austin Slater on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to April 11) with a right knee meniscus tear and recalled outfielder Greg Jones from Class AAA Charlotte.
- On Friday, the White Sox reinstated infielder Bryan Ramos from the 10-day injured list and optioned him to Class AAA Charlotte. They also placed left-handed pitcher Fraser Ellard on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to April 10) with a strained right hamstring and recalled left-hander Brandon Eisert from Class AAA Charlotte.
- The White Sox made five roster moves before Thursday's game. They called up outfielder Josh Palacios from Triple-A Charlotte and catcher Omar Narvaez from Double-A Birmingham. They also placed catcher Korey Lee (left ankle sprain) and outfielder Mike Tauchman (right hamstring strain) on the 10-day injured list. Right-handed pitcher Juan Carela has been released.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- Mark Kotsay, Athletics: Kotsay, 49, is in his fourth season with the Athletics. He had a 179-307 record across his first three seasons, including two last-place finishes in the AL West and a fourth-place finish last season with a career-high 69 wins. In February, the Athletics signed Kotsay to a three-year extension. He has been with the Athletics since 2015, when he was hired as a bench coach. Kotsay was the ninth overall pick in the 1996 MLB Draft and played for the Marlins, Padres, Athletics, Braves, Red Sox, White Sox and Brewers before retiring in 2013.