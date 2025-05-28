Game Day Preview: Chicago White Sox Look To Avoid Sweep Against New York Mets
Wednesday's series finale between the White Sox and Mets was originally scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, but it has been moved up to 1:10 p.m. ET due to weather. As of Monday morning, there's only an 8% chance of rain at 1 p.m., but it increases to 10% at 2 p.m., 22% at 3 p.m., 58% at 4 p.m. and upwards of 77% the rest of the night.
A quick game would help avoid the expected rain, and that could be possible with two pitchers taking the mound amid strong seasons. Rookie right-hander Shane Smith has been the White Sox best pitcher this season, posting a 2.36 ERA through the first 10 starts of his MLB career after being the No. 1 pick in December's Rule 5 Draft.
On the other side, Griffin Canning brings a 2.88 ERA to Wednesday's game. He's coming off his shortest start of the season against the Dodgers – just 2.2 innings with three earned runs – which snapped a streak of six straight starts with two earned runs or fewer.
Here's more information on Wednesday's game.
How to watch White Sox vs. Mets
- Who: Chicago White Sox (17-38) vs. New York Mets (34-21)
- When: Wednesday, May 28 at 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field in Flushing, N.Y.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Betting information: The Mets are favored on the money line at minus-245 and the White Sox money line odds are plus-200. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at minus-110 odds, and the Mets minus-1.5 at minus-110 odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 1 p.m. in Queens, N.Y., the forecast is 65 degrees and cloudy with an 8% chance of rain and south-southeast winds at 8 mph, according to weather.com.
Lineups
White Sox
- Chase Meidroth, SS
- Mike Tauchman, DH
- Miguel Vargas, 1B
- Andrew Benintendi, LF
- Lenyn Sosa, 2B
- Joshua Palacios, RF
- Korey Lee, C
- Josh Rojas, 3B
- Michael A. Taylor, CF
Mets
- Francisco Lindor, SS
- Brandon Nimmo, LF
- Juan Soto, RF
- Pete Alonso, 1B
- Brett Baty, 3B
- Mark Vientos, DH
- Jeff McNeil, 2B
- Luis Torrens, C
- Tyrone Taylor, CF
Probable pitchers
- White Sox RHP Shane Smith: 10 starts, 53.1 IP, 41 H, 14 ER, 3 HR, 18 BB, 49 K, 2.36 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 1-3 record. In his last start against the Mariners, Smith pitched five innings with two hits, three earned runs, two walks and six strikeouts.
- Mets RHP Griffin Canning: 10 starts, 50 IP, 45 H, 16 ER, 6 HR, 21 BB, 47 K, 2.88 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 5-1 record. In his last start against the Dodgers, Canning pitched 2.2 innings with one hit, three earned runs, four walks and one strikeout.
Roster news
- Catcher Korey Lee (left ankle sprain) has been activated from the injured list.
- The White Sox traded catcher Matt Thaiss to the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league outfielder Dru Baker.
- The White Sox activated outfielders Andrew Benintendi (left calf strain) and Mike Tauchman (right hamstring strain) from the injured list.
- The team optioned first basemen Andrew Vaughn and Tim Elko to Triple-A Charlotte.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- Carlos Mendoza, Mets: Mendoza, 45, is in his second season as the Mets manager. Last season, he guided New York to an 89-73 record and a wild card berth, then made a run to the NLCS. That made him the first manager in Mets history to make the playoffs in his first season. He was previously an assistant coach with the New York Yankees from 2018-23. He played 10 seasons in the minor leagues for the San Francisco Giants and Yankees organizations.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- ROBERT'S STRUGGLES: The former All-Star's OPS remains below .600 with over 200 plate appearances this season. CLICK HERE
- TRADE NEWS: The White Sox acquired minor league outfielder Dru Baker, who hit .245 in 17 Triple-A games this season, as Thaiss heads to Tampa Bay. CLICK HERE
- LEE ACTIVATED: Catcher Korey Lee is back with the White Sox after spending time on the injured list with a left ankle sprain. CLICK HERE
- MONTGOMERY BACK ON TRACK: Former first-round pick Colson Montgomery was in a major slump to begin the 2025 season in Triple-A, but he has begun to turn things around after individualized work in Arizona with White Sox director of hitting Ryan Fuller. CLICK HERE