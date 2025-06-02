Game Day Preview: Chicago White Sox Return Home To Face Detroit Tigers
CHICAGO – The White Sox are back home after a six-game road trip to New York and Baltimore. Will Venable's club went 1-5 against the Mets and Orioles, avoiding a series sweep with a 9-4 win in Queens, N.Y. on Wednesday.
The offense went quiet in the final three games of the road trip, scoring just five total runs in a sweep against the Orioles. That dropped their record to 18-41, 20.5 games behind the American League Central division-leading Tigers, who come to Rate Field with an MLB-most 39 wins.
Right-hander Jonathan Cannon is set to take the mound for the White Sox, coming off a 5.2-inning outing against the Mets with nine hits and five earned runs. On the other side, right-hander Jack Flaherty gets the start for the Tigers. He had perhaps his best start of the season last week against the Giants, pitching six shutout innings with just two hits allowed and eight strikeouts.
Here's more information on Monday's game.
How to watch White Sox vs. Tigers
- Who: Chicago White Sox (18-41) vs. Detroit Tigers (39-21)
- When: Monday, June 2 at 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field in Chicago, Ill.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Betting information: The Tigers are favored on the money line at minus-220 and the White Sox money line odds are plus-184. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at plus-114 odds, and the Tigers minus-1.5 at minus-137 odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 6:30 p.m. in Chicago, the forecast is 82 degrees and mostly sunny with a 0% chance of rain and south winds at 10 mph, according to weather.com.
Lineups
White Sox
- Chase Meidroth, SS
- Mike Tauchman, DH
- Miguel Vargas, 1B
- Andrew Benintendi, LF
- Lenyn Sosa, 2B
- Joshua Palacios, RF
- Luis Robert Jr., CF
- Josh Rojas, 3B
- Korey Lee, C
Tigers
- Parker Meadows, CF
- Gleyber Torres, 2B
- Kerry Carpenter, DH
- Riley Greene, LF
- Dillon Dingler, C
- Colt Keith, 1B
- Zach McKinstry, 3B
- Wenceel Perez, RF
- Javier Baez, SS
Probable pitchers
- White Sox Jonathan Cannon: 11 appearances, 9 starts, 60.2 IP, 64 H, 28 ER, 8 HR, 18 BB, 46 K, 4.15 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 2-6 record, 0.8 WAR.
- Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty: 11 starts, 59.1 IP, 47 H, 26 ER, 11 HR, 19 BB, 72 K, 3.94 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 3-6 record, 0.8 WAR.
Roster news
- The team agreed to a one-year, $1-million contract with right-handed pitcher Dan Altavilla and added him to the 26-man roster. In a corresponding move, they placed right-hander Miguel Castro on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to May 29) with a patellar tendon tear in his right knee.
- Catcher Korey Lee (left ankle sprain) has been activated from the injured list.
- The White Sox traded catcher Matt Thaiss to the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league outfielder Dru Baker.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- A.J. Hinch, Detroit Tigers: Hinch, 50, is in his fifth season with Tigers. He had a 307-341 record in his first four seasons with one play off appearance. The Tigers lost to the Guardians in the 2024 ALDS after winning 86 games, the most in Hinch's tenure in Detroit. Hinch was previously the Houston Astros' manager from 2015-19, posting a .594 win percentage with a World Series title in 2019, four playoff appearances and a 28-22 playoff record. The Astros fired Hinch in January of 2020 after MLB suspended him for one year for his role in the team's sign-stealing scandal.