Game Day Preview: Chicago White Sox Travel To Face New York Mets
Not too long ago, Adrian Houser was pitching in Triple-A. But on Monday afternoon, he'll be pitching against one of MLB's best teams and a few former teammates.
The White Sox signed Houser, a 32-year-old right hander, to a one-year, $1.35 million deal last week. In his first start with his new team against the Mariners, he tossed six scoreless innings.
"It was an outstanding outing, considering how it all came about, as well," White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Friday. "He opted out with the Rangers. He had some opportunities to go to other clubs, and he chose us. So we were excited about that. He took advantage of his first outing. It wasn't the smoothest, in regards to that day. There was a rain delay. But he took advantage."
"He got on the mound, and he pitched well. He attacked the zone. We liked the shape of his fastball, and he used his off-speed. Just a nice boost to our rotation, and he should help us navigate the remainder of the season if he can have productive outings like he did last time."
He previously pitched for the Mets during the 2024 season, posting a 5.84 ERA across 69.1 innings as a starter and relief pitcher. Houser now gets the start against Clay Holmes and the Mets Monday afternoon.
How to watch White Sox vs. Mets
- Who: Chicago White Sox (17-36) vs. New York Mets (32-21)
- When: Monday, May 26 at 3:10 p.m. CT
- Where: Citi Field in Flushing, N.Y.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Betting information: The Mets are favored on the money line at minus-320 and the White Sox money line odds are plus-260. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at plus-132 odds, and the Mets minus-1.5 at minus-160 odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 3 p.m. in Queens, N.Y., the forecast is 71 degrees and partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain and south winds at seven mph, according to weather.com.
Lineups
Probable pitchers
- White Sox RHP Adrian Houser: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 BB 2 K against the Mariners.
- Mets RHP Clay Holmes: 10 starts, 54.2 IP, 48 H, 19 ER, 20 BB, 53 K, 3.13 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 5-3 record. In his last start against the Boston Red Sox, Holmes pitched six innings with four hits, two earned runs, three walks and five strikeouts.
Roster news
- The White Sox activated outfielders Andrew Benintendi (left calf strain) and Mike Tauchman (right hamstring strain) from the injured list.
- The team optioned first basemen Andrew Vaughn and Tim Elko to Triple-A Charlotte.
- The team agreed to a one-year, $1.35 million contract with RHP Adrian Houser and designated RHP Yoendrys Gomez for assignment. Houser pitched six scoreless innings in his team debut on Tuesday. Gomez cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- Carlos Mendoza, Mets: Mendoza, 45, is in his second season as the Mets manager. Last season, he guided New York to an 89-73 record and a wild card berth, then made a run to the NLCS. That made him the first manager in Mets history to make the playoffs in his first season. He was previously an assistant coach with the New York Yankees from 2018-23. He played 10 seasons in the minor leagues for the San Francisco Giants and Yankees organizations.
