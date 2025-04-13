Garrett Crochet Made Interesting Admission Before Facing Chicago White Sox on Sunday
After taking the first two games of the series, the Chicago White Sox will go for a sweep of the Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon.
If they're going to achieve that sweep, they are going to have to get through former White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet, who will take the mound for Boston.
Crochet, 25, was drafted by the White Sox in the first round of the 2020 draft. He debuted that same year, appearing in five games for Chicago as they made the playoffs in the pandemic-shortened season. He then appeared in 54 games as a reliever in 2021, helping the group make the playoffs again, but then injuries set in. He missed all of 2022 with Tommy John surgery and made only 13 appearances in 2023.
He transitioned to a starter in 2024, making the All-Star team and pitching to a 3.58 ERA. One of the most coveted assets on the trade market this past offseason, the White Sox dealt him to Boston for a prospect package of Kyle Teel, Chase Meidroth and Braden Montgomery. Meidroth just made his major league debut on Friday night.
Speaking to the media on Friday, Crochet expressed his appreciation at his White Sox' tenure, but he also made a surprising admission.
Per MassLive:
“For me, it was not very hard to move on, honestly,“ Crochet said, facing a large group of Chicago-based reporters in the visitor’s dugout. ”Especially with going to the Red Sox, such a storied franchise. I was excited, quite frankly, and I still am for what this team could accomplish this season."
First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
STROMAN STRUGGLES: Marcus Stroman, the former All-Star, has an ERA approaching 12 for the New York Yankees as their rotation woes continue. CLICK HERE:
HALL OF FAME COMPANY: Spencer Schwellenbach of the Atlanta Braves just joined Greg Maddux in team history with his gem on Thursday. CLICK HERE:
PERFECT SCORE: The Twins and Royals game on Thursday featured a perfectly umpired game behind the plate, marking only the second time in the last 10 years that's happened. CLICK HERE: