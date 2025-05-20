How New Signing Affects Chicago White Sox Pitcher Bryse Wilson
CHICAGO – Bryse Wilson's role with the White Sox is set to change again.
With the team signing Adrian Houser to a one-year, $1.35 million contract, Wilson is moving back to the bullpen, manager Will Venable said before Tuesday's 6:40 p.m. CT game against the Seattle Mariners.
"Similar role as in the past. We’ll use him in some leverage spots. He’ll provide bulk out of the bullpen, also," Venable said. "He’s a great piece to have in the bullpen for us."
This move isn't new for Wilson, who's pitched out of the bullpen and in the starting rotation at varying times since making his MLB debut in 2018. He began the 2025 season with the White Sox as a relief pitcher for his first nine appearances.
In that role, he allowed six earned runs and 16 hits in 12 innings while walking three batters and striking out eight. He finished four games and pitched in the eighth inning twice.
But after Martín Pérez was placed on the 60-day injured list with a left elbow injury, Wilson moved to the starting rotation. He steadily built up his pitch count and stamina, beginning with two outings of 55 and 58 pitches, spanning 2.2 and 3.1 innings, respectively.
Wilson made three starts in May, each with at least 83 pitches and 4.2 innings. He pitched especially well on May 9 against the Marlins, allowing just one earned run and three hits across five innings in a 6-2 victory. But in his next start against the Reds, Wilson gave up 10 hits and seven earned runs across 5.1 innings of a 7-1 loss.
"Second start in a row walking the first guy on four pitches, which is unacceptable," Wilson said Thursday in Cincinnati. "Physically, I felt good. It was just very bad execution."
"We're just gonna have to go back to the drawing board and kind of figure out how we want to sequence things and the execution, because the stuff is there. It's just about executing it and figuring out what's playing and adjusting to what hitters are doing."
Venable shared his thoughts on what changed with Wilson as he moved from the bullpen to the starting rotation.
"As an observer, you see relievers largely depend on their strengths. They go into game plans and attack modes with their strengths. For starters, they mix in a hitter's weaknesses a little more," Venable said. "For Bryse, he might have just gotten away from him and what he does well. I know they’re working on some stuff and excited to get him back in that role and comfortable pitching out of the bullpen."
