Chicago White Sox Surprised, Excited To Land Five-Tool Player In MLB Draft

Pre-game in and out looks at ‘25 @AggieBaseball signee Matthew Boughton (@Matt_Boughton10).



Last regular season game for the 6-1, 175-pound SS as a 4-year starter on varsity. Comes into today having reached base in 23/24 games with a .613 OBP, .455 avg., 10 2B, 7 HR, and 21 RBI.… pic.twitter.com/abQr17hLGm