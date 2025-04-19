Martín Pérez Leaves With Injury As White Sox Lose 10-3 To Red Sox
Martín Pérez had been the White Sox most reliable starting pitcher three times through the rotation, allowing just three earned runs across 17 innings and three starts.
But the veteran lefty made it through three innings and 52 pitches before exiting with left forearm soreness during the White Sox 10-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox Friday night at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox got to Pérez early. Rafael Devers led the charge with a ground-rule double, scorching a hanging curveball to right field. Pérez failed to find the zone in the next at-bat, a four-pitch walk to Alex Bregman. Trevor Story then opened the scoring by pummeling a changeup 427 feet over the center field fence, giving the Red Sox a 3-0 lead in the first.
Pérez had more trouble in the first with a Rob Refsnyder single and a Kristian Campbell walk, but he got out of the first inning with a ground out by eight-hitter Carlos Narvaez. Refsnyder made it a 4-0 Red Sox lead as he ripped a double to left with an exit velocity of 106.4 miles per hour off of a Pérez cutter over the middle of the plate.
Pérez doesn't have the same velocity as he did earlier in his career, so he has to be more precise with location. But when he's off by a tick, or injured like Friday, he could be much easier to hit. His day was over after three innings with five hits, four earned runs, two walks and zero strikeouts.
He had no help early on from the White Sox lineup either, which popped out four times in the first six at-bats. Red Sox starter Hunter Dobbins retired the first nine batters with three strikeouts.
In his first start since returning from the injured list with a left adductor strain, outfielder Andrew Benintendi put the White Sox on the board in the fourth. Dobbins left a curveball up in the zone and inside, and Benintendi turned on it for a 383-foot home run, his 500th career RBI. But Dobbins sat down the next three batters to end the inning.
White Sox manager Will Venable turned to Penn Murfee first out of the bullpen, and the Red Sox were ready for him. After a Narvaez double to right field, Ceddanne Rafaela reached down for a sweeper and drove it 406 feet for a two-run home run, extending Boston's lead to 6-1.
The White Sox tried to build a rally in the sixth as Benintendi reached on a throwing error and Lenyn Sosa singled. With Benintendi on third, a soft ground ball by Josh Palacios down the first base line was enough to score a run. But with a runner on second base, Andrew Vaughn flew out to center field to limit the damage.
That was it for Dobbins, who pitched six innings with three hits, two runs, one earned run, zero walks and six strikeouts against a slumping White Sox lineup that scored just five runs in the previous four games.
Murfee pitched a scoreless fifth, and Tyler Gilbert shut down the Red Sox in the sixth. But the lefty walked the first two batters of the seventh on 10 total pitches, then hung a slider at the top of the zone to Trevor Story, who launched it over the Green Monster for a three-run home run. That gave the Red Sox a 9-2 lead.
A hitless eighth for the White Sox gave way to Narvaez, who led off the bottom half with a solo home run off of White Sox reliever Bryse Wilson, giving Boston a 10-2 lead.
With one last chance, Andrew Vaughn hit a single off the Green Monster to begin the ninth. A potential bright spot in the White Sox future, No. 6 prospect Edgar Quero came off the bench and drove a pinch-hit double to the left field corner for his first major-league hit.
Brooks Baldwin jumped on a first-pitch cutter and brought Vaughn home to make it a 10-3 game. Michael A. Taylor had runners at the corners with two outs, but he popped out to end the game.
With their fifth straight loss, the White Sox fall to 4-15 overall and 0-7 on the road ahead of Saturday's 4:10 p.m. ET first pitch at Fenway Park.
