Report Indicates WGN Could Make Deal With Chicago Sports Network
Chicago White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks games have aired exclusively on Chicago Sports Network since it launched in October. But according to a recent report, local TV channel WGN could be involved in airing games moving forward.
Below is a portion of the article by Jeff Agrest, published Friday in the Chicago Sun-Times, in italics. To read the full article with more details on the potential deal, CLICK HERE.
"WGN TV is interested in carrying local sports again and believes there’s a path to air Chicago Sports Network broadcasts of the White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks that much of the area has missed, the Sun-Times has learned."
"The sides would have to sort out a lot of details, such as how many games would be included and who would sell advertising for them. Though WGN isn’t positioned to pay a substantial rights fee — the teams would have to treat it as a marketing expense — it could deliver the teams their largest TV audience since they launched CHSN in October."
CHSN's launch has come with mixed reviews, as some fans say it has become more difficult and expensive to watch games. CHSN is available through streaming platforms such as Fubo and DIRECTV Stream, as well as the CHSN website and app. It is also available on TV through U-Verse, DIRECTV and Astound, and by using an antenna for channels WJYS 62.2 and WJYS 62.3 in Chicago.
Monthly team passes for CHSN cost $19.99, while a three-team monthly pass costs $29.99. For a full year with access to all three teams, it costs $349.99.
If WGN were to begin carrying White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks games through CHSN, it would solve at least one major problem. Comcast does not carry CHSN, which is why many fans can't watch games or have to find a new way to watch them. Comcast carries WGN, though, which would immediately make these games available for a large portion of the fan base.
