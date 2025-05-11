Yoendrys Gómez Joins White Sox After Stints With Dodgers, Yankees
CHICAGO – Yoendrys Gómez has to be one of the more well-traveled major leaguers this season, spending time with the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox.
After the Dodgers designated him for assignment on May 6, the White Sox claimed him off waivers Saturday. Gómez was added to the 26-man roster before Sunday's game, and fellow right-handed pitcher Caleb Freeman was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.
Gómez spoke pregame about being thankful to join the White Sox, as well as the challenges that have come with this season.
"It hasn’t been easy because you want consistency, right? And moving around hasn’t been easy," Gómez said through a translator. "But you also understand that this is a business and you have to be grateful for every opportunity that each team is giving you. That’s why I said before that I’m very grateful for this opportunity."
Gómez began the season with the Yankees and gave up three earned runs in 10 innings as a reliever, along with five hits, nine walks and five strikeouts.
Prior to being designated for assignment by New York on April 25, he had spent his entire professional career with the Yankees. He signed as an international free agent in 2016 out of Venezuela and worked his way up from Rookie Ball to his MLB debut in 2023. He pitched two scoreless innings in the big league that season, but spent most of the year with Double-A Somerset. With the Yankees in 2024, Gómez allowed five earned runs in 11.1 innings with 10 strikeouts and seven walks.
Though all 15 of Gómez's major league appearances have come out of the bullpen, he made 96 starts across seven minor league seasons. He's ready for whatever role the White Sox ask of him.
"Yes, [starting] is something that I like. But, like I said again, I’m here to help the team in any way that they ask me," Gómez said. "If it’s starting, I’ll start. If it’s in the bullpen, I’ll be in the bullpen."
"I’ve talked with [the coaches]. They told me to be ready, and I told them that I’m going to be ready for any situation that they need me to pitch in."
With the Dodgers, he allowed seven earned runs in 4.1 innings out of the bullpen. Gómez throws a four-seam fastball with an average velocity of 92.9 mph, a sweeper at 81.2 mph, a curveball at 79.4 mph and a changeup at 88.6 mph, according to Baseball Savant.
"I’ve had ups and downs. I think there’s still room to improve," Gómez said. "I just need to keep working and just going out there and doing my job."
