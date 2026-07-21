3 Takeaways After Kyle Teel Injury Overshadows White Sox Win Over Rangers

The Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers on Monday in Game 1 of their series, 10-3. However, this win was overshadowed by a potentially serious injury to catcher Kyle Teel.

Let's talk about it ...

The Kyle Teel Injured

On an RBI single by Evan Carter, there was a play at the plate between Ezequiel Duran and Kyle Teel. The White Sox catcher appeared to get his cleat caught in the dirt and turned his left ankle. He was down for a little bit and helped off with no weight on that ankle.

He is undergoing further evaluation. In the meantime, Edgar Quero has been called up. However, the White Sox will likely need a catcher at the deadline if Teel is out long-term.

Even though Teel's production has been down this year, his presence is still better than what they currently have on the roster. Quero and Drew Romo have struggled, and Korey Lee is still in Triple-A. At this point, you have to wonder if a move is in store for Chicago at the catching position.

Shortstop Colson Montgomery also fouled a pitch off his shin and is now day-to-day with a right shin contusion.

Offense Comes Through

After a rough first inning, where the White Sox failed to score with runners on second and third and no outs, Chicago was able to come back from a 2-0 deficit. This included a bases-clearing double by designated hitter Andrew Benintendi. They didn't stop there with a five-run inning in the ninth.

Left fielder Sam Antonacci saw Rangers starter Jacob deGrom very well tonight, reaching base all three times he faced the two-time Cy Young winner. Antonacci is blossoming into an elite contact hitter before our very eyes, with great plate discipline. Above all, his hustle has helped reinvigorate this team.

Pitching Solid

When starter Erick Fedde gave up a leadoff home run to Joc Pederson, it looked like it might be a rough outing. However, Fedde would give up three hits and one run the rest of the way in four innings. His stuff looked electric with six strikeouts. In his last seven games, Fedde now has a 3.03 ERA.

Outside of Seranthony Dominguez's home run given up to former White Sox first-round pick Jake Burger, the bullpen gave up just two hits and walked only two batters in five innings of relief.

After slow starts to the season, relievers Jordan Hicks and Chris Murphy have done very well. In Murphy's last 15 games, he has a 2.30 ERA. In Hicks' last 15 games, he has a 3.29 ERA, including no runs in his last seven appearances.

Noah Schultz will be on the mound tomorrow, as the White Sox will attempt to win another series.