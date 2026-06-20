The Chicago White Sox lost the series against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, 4-1, thanks to a poor offensive showing. The White Sox will trot out Davis Martin against Keider Montero on Sunday with hopes of avoiding a sweep.

Here's what stood out in the unfortunate loss.

Poor Offensive Game Sinks White Sox

The White Sox combined for only four hits against the Tigers on Saturday. After a leadoff home run by Sam Antonacci, the White Sox struggled to hit against Troy Melton. The young starter would give up just the homer, and the bullpen would give up the rest of the hits.

Antonacci would get on base four times, but it wasn't enough for a struggling White Sox offense.

Miguel Vargas has especially struggled these past several games. In his last seven appearances, Vargas is slashing .111/.111/.148 with six strikeouts in 27 at-bats.

Colson Montgomery, after a mini hot streak, has five strikeouts in his last two games. Following a hot start for Tristan Peters, he is also slashing .125/.263/.313 in his last seven games.

This White Sox offense needs to wake up fast, especially on the road, to keep their playoff dreams alive. The young squad currently has a 15-24 road record.

Poor Pitching Downs White Sox, Too

Sean Newcomb opened the game and was perfect through three innings. Then, Will Venable decided to take Newcomb out. This is likely because he hasn't been stretched out enough to pitch more than that yet this season. Plus, the comebacker that hit him two days prior. The bullpen was a disaster after him.

Tyler Davis recorded just two outs, but walked the bases loaded. While Joe Rock would come in and get the final out of the inning, he would struggle overall. In 2.1 innings, Rock gave up five hits, three runs (two earned), and walked two batters. The game went from a 1-0 White Sox lead to a 3-1 White Sox deficit.

Trevor Richards would give up a solo shot to Dillon Dingler and that was all she wrote for the game.

Grant Taylor has not pitched since the Dodgers series on June 14th, and Seranthony Dominguez and Bryan Hudson have pitched just once this week, leading to some poor performances by the White Sox bullpen.

It's worrying that these arms could potentially go cold if not used enough.

Series Finale is a Must-Win for Chicago

On Sunday, Martin will face Montero to avoid the sweep by Detroit. Due to the two losses in a row, Cleveland is (for now) a half-game ahead of Chicago for the division lead. The White Sox can ill afford to get swept by Detroit ahead of a crucial series with the Guardians.