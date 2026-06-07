The Chicago White Sox dropped the series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, losing 9-5. They will no have an off-day on Monday, before taking on the Atlanta Braves.

Here's what stood out after the team's second consecutive series loss.

Pitching Ruined a Solid Offensive Showing

The White Sox seemed to have to crawl out of a hole after every inning, with the Phillies scoring in five of the first six frames.

Tyler Gilbert, who opened the game, gave up two hits and a run, and failed to get out of the first inning. David Sandlin followed Gilbert, and proceeded to give up two home runs (three earned runs), while walking three batters and striking out six in 3.1 innings.

For someone who was supposed to be the bulk pitcher of the day, that wasn't nearly long enough, or good enough, of an outing.

Tyler Davis would then come in and give up three runs of his own. After Bryan Hudson gave up two runs, the pitching calmed down, but it wasn't enough for Chicago. It's always hard to win when a pitching staff gives up nine runs, and that's essentially the story on Sunday. Despite the White Sox' desperate attempts to claw back after, the pitching just kept giving up the lead.

Let's now look on the bright side a little.

Tristan Peters is Turning Into a Star

Chicago White Sox center fielder Tristan Peters | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If I told you before the season that in early June, Tristan Peters would be hitting above .300 while playing an everyday role, would you believe me?

Many fans certainly can't believe their eyes. Once again, Peters was a menace on both sides of the ball Sunday. He went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a walk, raising his OPS to .813, and made some great defensive plays.

While Peters has been one of Chicago's most surprising hitters, he's also been one of their best. But his defense in the outfield has arguably been his best contribution to the team this season. According to Baseball Savant, Peters has +6 Outs Above Average, in the 97th percentile among all major league defenders. That's not just good, that's elite!

If Peters continues on this path, he could make a significant argument to be an All-Star selection.

Edgar Quero Might Be Back on the Right Track

Even if fans can't see it from the box score, it looks like catcher Edgar Quero is finally turning a corner after a horrific start to the 2026 season.

Despite going 0-for-2 as a pinch hitter for Andrew Benintendi, Quero put together perhaps one of his most encouraging at-bats of the season in the sixth inning. With two runners on against reliever José Alvarado, Quero put together a nine-pitch at-bat with six foul balls. While it resulted in an out, he gave the ball a ride all the way to the wall.

After having around a .400 OPS not too long ago, Quero in his last 15 games has a .256/.295/.410 slash line. Not too bad for a guy Chicago fans were willing to cast aside earlier in the season. This is especially true when we consider that Kyle Teel's health has remained a major question mark. There is no telling right now when the second-year catcher will rejoin Quero at the backstop.

The White Sox will now get a much-needed off-day to regroup after losing their weekend series, before facing former Chicago ace Chris Sale and the Braves.