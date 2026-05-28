Another White Sox Rookie Success Story? David Sandlin Just Stunned in His MLB Debut

Do the Chicago White Sox have a new ace!?

In all seriousness, it's far too early to call the David Sandlin trade a heist for Sox GM Chris Getz. But there is no question that he looked the part of a future rotational staple in his first-ever big league start.

The 25-year-old righty was somewhat surprisingly called up earlier this week after fellow rookie Noah Schultz hit the IL. To be sure, the hope always seemed to be that a 2026 debut was on the horizon for the former Red Sox prospect, but injury setbacks put the timeline in question. Sandlin even missed the entirety of Spring Training, only first taking the mound in Triple-A in late April.

Nevertheless, the more innings Sandlin ate up for Charlotte, the better he looked. Sandlin only allowed one earned run in his 12.1 innings of action. He also struck out 17 batters and walked only six for the Knights. The hot start made the Sox' decision a whole lot easier. And Sandlin wasted no time rewarding them.

David Sandlin Stuns in White Sox Debut

May 27, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher David Sandlin (54) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

To be sure, the start of the day was rough. David Sandlin immediately showed some jitters with a 98 mph ball to Byron Buxton. Then, on the next pitch, a four-seamer dropped into the bottom of the zone, only for Buxton to send it 417 feet into center field. It was a rude welcome to the MLB, but it was also what made the next handful of innings extremely impressive.

Sandlin proceeded to strike out Brooks Lee, force Trevor Larnach to ground out, and record a second swinging strikeout on Josh Bell to end the inning. He was now in rhythm. The Sox couldn't have asked for anything more from Sandlin over the next 5.0 innings. He would finish the day retiring 18 consecutive batters, marking the most by a White Sox player in their big league debut since 1901 . But the history-making doesn't stop there.

According to OptaSTATS, Sandlin's 10.2 pitchers per inning marked the fewest in a debut performance (minimum 6.0 innings) since the MLB started tracking pitchers in 1988. In total, Sandlin tossed a mere 61 pitches before exiting the game at the top of the seventh for Brandon Eisert.

Most consecutive batters retired at any point in MLB debut, expansion era (1961):



*20, Nick Kingham 4/29/2018

20, Dan Smith 6/8/1999

19 , Glendon Rusch 4/6/1997

19, Jimmy Jones 9/21/1986

18, David Sandlin 5/27/2026

18, Kirk Rueter 7/7/1993



*Began game

@EliasSports https://t.co/oATNYXsrUY — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 28, 2026

Sandlin may have only finished the day with four Ks, but 41 of his 61 pitches went down as strikes. Retiring 18 straight also means that he finished the day with ZERO walks, which admittedly has been an issue for him at times at the Triple-A level. His command was very good, as he repeatedly turned to his off-speed stuff to come away with some big outs. The fastball, however, remains his bread-and-butter. The four-seamer averaged out at 97.7 percent and forced 18 strikes.

So, that's one way to continue the White Sox prospect party, huh!? As if the brilliance of Munetaka Murakami, the highlight-nature of Sam Antonacci, and the flamethrowing of Noah Schultz weren't exciting enough, the Sox now have a fourth arm to get excited about. Again, no one is ready to call Sandlin a future building block just yet, but this performance undoubtedly bought him some more time to prove his worth in the majors.