The Chicago White Sox are aggressively going after starting pitching this offseason. With free agents Freddy Peralta and Michael King firmly on Chicago's radar, Chris Getz must find a way to deliver on his promise to add to the rotation.

However, Peralta and King may be out of Chicago's price range, even after shedding Luis Castillo's contract. The White Sox should still be in on these top free agents, but if they ultimately fall short of a richer team's offer, they could pursue the trade market.

If they do, here are three names that could make sense to improve the team.

Reid Detmers

Sep 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) walks to the bullpen before the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

White Sox fans have wanted Los Angeles Angels starter Reid Detmers since last trade deadline, but the asking price was too steep for Chicago to make a move, as it was with most starting pitchers available last year.

Maybe the asking price has gone down ahead of the lockout. Detmers recorded a 3.36 ERA (3.30 xERA) in 32 starts (185 innings), fully breaking out after being selected No. 10 overall in 2020. This included a 1.89 second-half ERA, showing he only got better as the season went on.

It's unclear what the White Sox would have to give up in a trade of this magnitude, especially considering Detmers is under team control through the 2028 season and is only 27 years old. However, you'd have to assume that Roch Cholowsky and Caleb Bonemer are off-limits as major pieces of the future. The White Sox could very well start the bidding with No. 3 prospect Billy Carlson, though.

Logan Webb

Sep 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb (62) smiles before the start of the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb is coming off his worst season since 2020, recording a 4.31 ERA in 27 starts (160.2 innings). However, his durability and innings-eater mentality alone make him a dangerous pitcher.

From 2022 to 2025, his lowest innings total was 192.1, with three 200-inning seasons. His contract isn't up until after the 2028 season, and his salary for the next two seasons is quite affordable. Entering his age-30 season, Webb is still a solid pitcher who could help anchor a rotation. A top-10 prospect in Chicago's system, plus a couple of additional prospects, could get a deal done for Webb.

Jacob deGrom

Sep 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob Degrom (48) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Rangers starter Jacob deGrom is headed for the twilight of his career. Entering his age-39 season, the two-time Cy Young winner is capping off what could've been a Hall of Fame career, had it not been for injuries.

The five-time All-Star is in the final year of his five-year, $185 million contract with a mutual option in 2028 that is unlikely to be exercised. He is coming off the worst season of his career, recording a 4.20 ERA in 31 starts (162.2 innings).

This would be more of a worst-case-scenario gamble, but could pay off if deGrom turns in another healthy season. Due to his high contract, age, and injury history, it likely wouldn't cost much to acquire him. However, any trade would be subject to his approval due to his no-trade clause. Either way, the White Sox should at least consider acquiring one of these three arms to bolster the rotation.