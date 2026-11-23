The Chicago White Sox were never going to sign two-time Cy Young starter Tarik Skubal. But that doesn't mean his new record-breaking deal doesn't affect their free agency plans. While they are still heavily pursuing a frontline starting pitcher, Skubal coming off the market makes the remaining options all the more valuable.

The next dominoes are expected to fall quickly before the lockout on Dec. 1. Fellow free agents Freddy Peralta and Michael King, in particular, now have an idea of where the market stands and will be ready to exploit it.

Can the White Sox Still Pull Off a Big Signing?

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) walks to the dugout after a pitching change against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning in game three of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the White Sox offloaded Luis Castillo's contract, Freddy Peralta and Michael King should now be at the forefront of Chris Getz's mind. However, they'll also be targeted by all the teams that missed out on Skubal. The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly offered a deal similar to the Mets' in both length and value, according to The Athletic's Mitch Bannon.

Teams like Toronto could run up the already-steep values of Peralta and King. Many have theorized that the two starters' market values could range anywhere from $25-$30 million in Average Annual Value. After Skubal signed for $50 million AAV, expect their market price to be on the higher end of that scale. Teams pushing harder for Peralta and King could drive that market value even higher.

So, knowing the White Sox have never given a guarantee to a player above $75 million (Andrew Benintendi), will the team still make a big splash? They already gave their second-highest guarantee to a pitcher in franchise history this offseason (Dustin May). A multi-year deal with a frontline starter would open a World Series contention window for the White Sox.

If they're able to sign one of the two starters, who should it be? Peralta is one year younger and has plenty of postseason experience, including an ALCS MVP this past year. However, King has a 1.86 ERA in 29 playoff innings. Peralta seemed to fix his early-season issues with the New York Mets while with the Tampa Bay Rays, but is it enough to completely quell teams' worries? Meanwhile, King hasn't had an ERA above 3.50 since 2021.

This will be one of the tougher decisions of the offseason for Chicago: Do they spend the money to go after a bona fide ace, or do they play it safe? The next few days will likely give us an answer.