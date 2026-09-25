Rockies vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 25

The Chicago White Sox have clinched a spot in the MLB Playoffs, but they can still capture the American League Central, currently sitting one game back of the Cleveland Guardians entering the final weekend of the regular season.

The White Sox will face the Colorado Rockies in their final series, so let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.

Rockies vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Run Line

Rockies +1.5 (-110)

White Sox -1.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Rockies +193

White Sox -235

Total

OVER 7.5 (-129)

UNDER 7.5 (+109)

Rockies vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers

Colorado: Tomoyuki Sugano, RHP (12-11, 5.36 ERA)

Chicago: Sean Burke, RHP (10-7, 3.40 ERA)

Rockies vs. White Sox How to Watch

Date: Friday, September 25

Time: 7:40 ET

Venue: Rate Field

How to Watch (TV): Rockies.TV, Chicago Sports Network

Rockies: 57-102

White Sox record: 82-77

Rockies vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Miguel Vargas Home Run (+390)

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Miguel Vargas to hit a home run tonight:

The Colorado Rockies are rolling with Tomoyuki Sugano on the mound tonight, and he has the seventh-highest home runs allowed rate amongst pitchers with 80+ innings pitched this season at 1.89. It's not just a product of pitching at Coors Field either. In fact, he has given up more home runs on the road (18) than at home (13) this season.

To try to take advantage of that, I'm going to bet on the White Sox' home run leader, Miguel Vargas, to hit his 34th dinger of the season.

Rockies vs. White Sox Prediction and Best Bet

Instead of paying the big price tag on the White Sox, I'm going to bet the over in this interleague showdown. The Rockies' lineup hasn't been great lately, but they haven't been bad either, sporting a wRC+ of 95 over the past 30 days. Meanwhile, the White Sox are eighth in that stat over the same time frame.

There are also some signs of potential regression incoming for White Sox pitcher Sean Burke, who has a 3.86 xERA on the season.

Let's sit back and root for runs in this Friday night showdown.

Pick: OVER 7.5 (-129) via Caesars

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