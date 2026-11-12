Are the White Sox Close to Signing Another Japanese Free Agent?

The White Sox struck gold when they signed Japanese power hitter Munetaka Murakami. Finally, they had found a cleanup hitter who actually could do the job, and he proved he could by making the All-Star team. Although he struggled during the final two months of the regular season, he made a statement with a big home run in Game 1 of the ALDS.

The success with Murakami apparently has convinced the Sox that they need to tap into the Japanese free agency market further. In an interview with MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, longtime MLB.com White Sox beat writer Scott Merkin mentioned an August scouting trip to Japan made by two team scouts and speculated that "there's something in the market there that they're looking at."

White Sox Looking at Another Overseas Signing

Jul 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Chicago White Sox hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Chicago White Sox were one of several teams that sent scouts to a start made by right-handed pitcher Kaima Taira. On this particular night, Taira struck out nine batters over seven shutout innings, clocking in an average fastball speed of 97.3 miles per hour.

Taira made his debut with the Seibu Lions as an 18-year-old in 2018 and has been with that team ever since. In 2026, he won a career-high 12 games over 23 appearances, and his 146 innings pitched and 141 strikeouts were bested only by slightly better numbers in 2023. He was also third in the Japanese Pacific League with a 1.36 ERA and posted a WHIP of 0.96.

Taira is now entering his age-27 season, and it appears the time is right for him to make the jump to MLB. With the Sox needing all of the starting pitching help they can get, he most certainly would fit that need.

If the Sox really want to make a statement that they're serious about pursuing Japanese pitchers, maybe they could also sign Shota Imanaga as a free agent. Having a few years on Taira, both in age and MLB experience, pairing those two with Murakami could definitely be a match made in heaven. This is a scenario the Sox would be crazy not to want to pursue, to be frank.

There is no telling when this signing might take place, but it will need to happen soon with the lockout imminent. No one wants to take their time with moves when this weight hangs over everything. So, assuming the Sox want to see Taira wear their uniform, they'll need to make noise quickly.