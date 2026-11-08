Will the White Sox Sign Another Top Japanese Free Agent This Winter?

The Chicago White Sox, desperate for a slugger in 2026, made a risky move by signing Japanese phenom Munetaka Murakami to a two-year, $34 million deal. Once a prized international free agent, Murakami's value was knocked down significantly due to questions about his swing-and-miss rate, his ability to hit velocity, and his consistency.

Murakami proved those scouts and 29 other major league teams wrong with a sensational rookie season. In 127 games, Murakami slashed .207/.347/.478 with 35 home runs. After a successful season, led heavily by Murakami, the White Sox are expected to be active in free agency.

With three big-name Japanese free agents set to be posted, will the White Sox dip into the Japanese talent pool once more?

Teruaki Sato, INF/OF

Teruaki Sato has an interesting profile that is similar to Munetaka Murakami's – perhaps a bit too similar. Both are big swing-and-miss guys with high strikeout percentages in the NPB, but they also offer great power.

In 2026, Sato slashed .306/.383/.609 with 39 home runs and 164 strikeouts. The White Sox don't necessarily need more sluggers in free agency, and they definitely don't need another hitter with a high K rate. With Murakami and Colson Montgomery already slated to start in 2027, the White Sox will likely not pursue Sato.

Kaima Taira, RHP

Kaima Taira joins Teruaki Sato as one of the big three Japanese free agents this winter. The White Sox need starting pitching, so there could be some level of interest in Taira. But should they pull the trigger?

Taira has spent time as both a starter and high-leverage reliever for the Seibu Lions. After a 31-save season in 2025, he returned to a starting role in 2026 and dominated with a 1.36 ERA in 146 innings. While the White Sox do have a major need for starting pitching, Taira's profile might give them pause.

Since 2018, Taira's career high in innings is 150. That's just not going to cut it with a White Sox team that saw many of their pitchers fall off late in the season once they hit their career high in innings. With his slight frame (5-foot-8, 220 pounds), injury concerns will pop up for teams. If the White Sox want to sign him as a reliever, that's one thing. But if the White Sox want someone to shore up the rotation, Taira may not be the guy.

This is Kaima Taira. He is 5-foot-8, 220 pounds and throws up to 100 mph. He also might be the best starting pitcher available this winter outside of Tarik Skubal. More on him, Teruaki Sato (the class’ best hitter) and Hiromi Itoh: https://t.co/cOHKPO8tDn pic.twitter.com/yHTSuY7Zc7 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 10, 2026

Hiromi Itoh, RHP

Hiromi Itoh is an experienced starting pitcher in the NPB. While Taira's lack of innings may concern some teams, Itoh doesn't have the same concerns. Itoh's stats may not be as eye-popping as Taira's, but he has been consistent and an innings-eater for his team.

In 2026, Itoh recorded a 3.18 ERA in 172.2 innings, and pitched 196.2 innings in 2025, a career high. While his frame isn't exactly desirable for a starter (5-foot-9, 180 pounds), he has shown durability throughout his career. If the White Sox are going to dip into the Japanese market once more, Itoh may be the one to sign.