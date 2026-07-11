Bombs Away! White Sox' Munetaka Murakami Named to All-Star Game, Home Run Derby

Just moments before Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami's first game back from injury, the team had some big news for the Japanese rookie phenom.

Murakami will be named to the All-Star Game, replacing Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton on the American League roster. He will be joined by teammate Miguel Vargas on the AL team.

In addition, Murakami will be a Home Run Derby contestant. This will be the first time since Luis Robert Jr. in 2023 that a White Sox hitter will be in the derby.

So, it's a bit of double dipping in Philadelphia for the star rookie!

Why Is Murakami Being Named to the All-Star Team?

The 26-year-old Japanese phenom was thought of as the best international free agent in this year's cycle. However, he was signed by the White Sox to a two-year, $34 million contract in late December, which was thought of as a bargain for the slugger. The concern behind all of those teams' lowballing Murakami was that they thought he couldn't hit against major league velocity.

They were sorely mistaken.

Murakami was absolutely mashing before his unfortunate hamstring injury on May 29. In just 57 games, Murakami had 20 home runs and 41 runs driven in. While he had struck out 80 times in 246 plate appearances, he had shown himself to be a three-true-outcome player, walking 44 times. He also had a .938 OPS and 160 OPS+.

He had led the White Sox to a 30-27 record in his first 57 games, something that was unprecedented for a team that was supposed to be in a rebuild. Since his injury, the White Sox scuffled a bit to a 17-18 record, albeit with a tough schedule.

Since he's back, the White Sox will look to continue an unexpected playoff push.

Now that Murakami is an All-Star, he'll get to show his talents on the national stage. And it won't just be the All-Star Game!

Murakami will be in the Home Run Derby as the final participant against Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Junior Caminero, Ben Rice, Jac Caglianone, Willson Contreras, and Jordan Walker. In other words, an absolutely staked group!

While it's a difficult bracket this year, Murakami has the raw power to compete with any of these guys, as we've seen throughout the season.

This is a great honor not only for the White Sox slugger, but also for the team, as a locker room and fan favorite will be in Philadelphia for All-Star week.