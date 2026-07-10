White Sox Forced Into Tough Roster Move as Munetaka Murakami Returns

It's a big day for the Chicago White Sox.

As they begin their final series before the All-Star break, the franchise will welcome back one of its best and brightest. Munetaka Murakami has been sidelined since the end of May with a hamstring injury. Finally going on a rehab assignment this week, the Sox wasted little time recalling him to the bigs. He is now set to reclaim a spot in the lineup on Friday evening at Rate Field.

All things considered, Murakami's return couldn't come at a better time. While the Sox have done a great job staying afloat in the AL Central during his absence, the waters got rocky over the last few days. The Boston Red Sox came to the South Side and pulled off the sweep, limiting the Sox offense to just 2 total runs over the three games.

Murakami's arrival, however, will mean a demotion for one of the Sox' other high-upside youngsters. The team announced that Jacob Gonzalez will be moved back to Triple-A Charlotte in order to make room for the slugger.

Are the White Sox Making the Right Roster Move?

Jun 30, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Jacob Gonzalez (7) doubles in the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The decision isn't entirely unexpected. While Jacob Gonzalez proved worthy of a call-up earlier this season, injuries created that opportunity for him, as opposed to the Sox forcing the issue. But there is also no ignoring that Gonzalez has played pretty darn well in his extended stint.

The 24-year-old has slashed .244/.323/.360 with 17 RBIs and six extra-base hits in his 30 games. Are those the most jaw-dropping numbers? No, and it's worth noting that his strikeout rate has been uncomfortably high at 22.7 percent. However, there have been enough flashes to believe that Gonzalez deserves more time at the big league level.

To be sure, he will get that eventually. Gonzalez is likely now first in line for a call-up if another infield injury arises. Still, there are other players on this roster that the Sox could have moved instead of Gonzalez. Junior Perez is one name who stands out. He may be providing extra depth in the outfield, but both Andrew Benintendi and Randal Grichuk are capable of that. Perez is also hitting a mere .167 on the season thus far.

Luisangel Acuña is another player who has largely underwhelmed despite a very long leash by Will Venable. Now, in his defense, he's played better baseball in recent weeks. There is also something to be said about having a guy on the roster with his positional versatility and speed. However, if he begins to slump in the way he did to start his Sox career, there will be calls for Gonzalez to return.

At the end of the day, this is a generally good problem to have. The Sox have had enough production from enough players that making this decision was never going to be easy. With that said, considering how well Gonzalez played in his first major league stint, they should definitely be open to bringing him back when the right opportunity presents itself.